It all starts at the slaughter house. If the slaughter houses close, then the feedlots that supply the slaughter house have no where to go with the cattle, which cuts into the feedlot supply and the trickle-down effect sets the whole industry on its ear.
Local cattle ranchers in the Kittitas Valley are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic in what could be a life-changing way. It’s not there yet, but the cattle industry inches closer to what the hog and chicken industry are already facing in euthanizing the piglets and chicks to keep things manageable.
DIFFICULT TIMES
“We’re not the great martyrs, everybody’s having hell,” said former Kittitas Valley Cattlemen’s Association president Sam Kayser.
The Tyson beef slaughter house in Wallula is temporarily ceased operations while health officials test all employees for the coronavirus. Tyson typically has a workforce of more than 1,400 at the Wallula plant.
The Seattle Times on Friday reported the Washington Beef plant in Toppenish has had 38 cases of COVID-19, including one death and two hospitalizations. Toppenish, which employs more than 1,000 people, continues to operate since a worker death in March.
According to an investigation by USA Today and the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, 3,400 confirmed COVID-19 infections at 62 plants that resulted in 17 worker deaths. More than 20 meatpacking plants have closed temporarily under pressure from local authorities and their own workers because of the virus, including two of the nation’s largest, one in Iowa and one in South Dakota. Others have slowed production as workers have fallen ill or stayed home to avoid getting sick.
EXECUTIVE ACTION
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took executive action to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation’s food supply.
“From what I’ve seen with the slaughter houses, employees are packed together even more closely than you’d see at a GM factory in Detroit. So I can understand where they’re coming from,” Kayser said. “Calves are usually 20 months of age before they are slaughtered.
“Speaking for myself, I sell the off at a certain time of the year. Now, I’m working on alternatives to prolong the misery of when you have to sell them, hoping the economy and the COVID stuff gradually starts having less effect.”
CLOSURES
The Tyson Fresh Meats facility at the Wallula plant produces enough beef in one day to feed 4 million people, according to company reports. Tyson Foods is considering only keeping 20 percent of its facilities open. The cattlemen’s grapevine says the plant in Wallula will eventually go to three shifts a day, using plexiglass dividers and distance its employees six feet apart. But that is yet to be seen.
“There’s already some backing up of some harvest-ready cattle,” said long-time Kittitas Valley rancher Steve Wallace. “And that’s going to have a trickle-down effect. Right now, it’s an unknown of the slaughter houses can maintain their productivity.
“If the cattle don’t get harvested at the right time, then they get bigger and heavier and that will eventually create a lot more meat. Some guys are going to get their butt handed to them, that’s for sure.”
GREAT CALVING SEASON
The COVID-19 pandemic comes on the heels of a great spring calving season. Where last year was poor, this season’s exceedingly dry spring led to a productive spring season in 2020. But with the food-industry crisis, which began with the closure of restaurants, is throwing the supply chain into a tailspin.
Overcrowded storage is forcing farmers and processors to destroy everything from milk to salad greens to animals. Processors geared up to serve the food-service industry can’t immediately switch to supplying grocery stores. John Tyson, chairman of top U.S. meat supplier Tyson Foods is on record having said, millions of pigs, chickens and cattle will be euthanized because of slaughterhouse closures, limiting supplies at grocers.
DECISIONS, DECISIONS
“Calves are born this year are still a year to 14-18 months from slaughter and a lot can change in that time,” said Tip Hudson, the WSU-Kittitas County Extension Office director. “Every rancher in the valley has some decisions to make in the next month about breaking out of this year’s production cycle.
“We have an interesting situation in the Northwest where there’s more slaughter capacity. They are typically importing animals from farther away, because they can control the slaughter capacity. But all that’s an unknown at this point.”
Long-time Kittitas Valley rancher Mark Charlton is in the same boat as everybody else at this point.
“Right now, I’m wondering just how much is it going to back up and once things get rolling will we be able to work through the inventory when we got to market. I just don’t know,” he said. “It depends on which end of the spectrum you’re at. If you have cattle that are ready to go to slaughter right now, it’s an impact.
“Down the line, how’s it going to affect the calves going forward once it’s lifted.”
A new study estimates cattle industry losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will reach $13.6 billion. The study was commissioned by NCBA and conducted by a team of industry-leading agricultural economists led by Derrell Peel, Breedlove Professor of Agribusiness and Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist at Oklahoma State University, to assist USDA in determining how best to allocate CARES Act relief funds to cattle producers.
The study also shows cow-calf producers will see the largest impact, with COVID-19-related losses totaling an estimated $3.7 billion, or $111.91 per head for each mature breeding animal in the United States. Without offsetting relief payments, those losses could increase by $135.24 per mature breeding animal, for an additional impact totaling $4.45 billion in the coming years.
For more information on the cattle industry visit wabeef.org.