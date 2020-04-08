The world might be in the midst of one of the greatest global pandemics of all-time, but local pastors, ministers and priests say it is no match for the Holy Spirit or even the human spirit and area churches will continue to add their voice on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
“I’ve never seen fear like this in my life,” said New Life Assembly lead pastor Gary Bye, who is also the president of the Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association. “This is probably the most challenging time that most of us (in the Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association) have ever gone through in our life.
“It’s has forever changed the way that we do things, including how we gather together to worship.”
CHANGED FOREVER
The lead pastor touched on a subject all Americans face in adhering to the Stay at Home, Stay Safe extension. With the social distancing and local businesses and gathering places closed. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way local churches approach to how they will preach their message. Most are using streaming services such as YouTube Live, Facebook Live and other platforms.
“This one of those situations that marks a generation,” said Mercer Creek executive pastor of ministry Dan Arnold. “Nobody knows exactly what is going to happen. But I think in a lot of ways, a lot of good can come out all of this. Families are doing more together. It’s forcing society to slow down and maybe make people become more family-centered as a result.”
There is not a specific web address where Kittitas County people can go to find virtual Good Friday and Easter Sunday services, but many are offering services through websites, Bye said.
Grace Episcopal Church of Ellensburg will be streaming through the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane’s website (spokanediocese.org). The church will be conducting a telephone conference beginning at noon on Good Friday. According to bishop’s orderly Sandi Peck, there will be an Easter vigil on Saturday evening through live streaming.
ONLINE
“The Episcopal Diocese of Spokane reaches from Roslyn to Richland across to Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) down through Lewiston. So, it’s all of western Idaho and Eastern Washington. If you go to spokanedioces.org and go to online worship it will take you directly to the site,” Peck said. “You can go to the same site to celebrate Easter from the cathedral at 10:30 a.m. Easter morning.”
First United Methodist Church senior pastor Mark Wagner said his church will put together a special Easter reflections video that will be sent to members and will also be posted on the church’s Facebook page.
“For Easter, we are participating in a conference wide video service that will later be streamed on our website and Facebook page,” Wagner said. “It will be broadcast through the Pacific Northwest Conference of the United Methodist Church.
“If you go to https://ellensburgumc.org and you’ll be able to hear the message. We’ve been posting a service every Sunday at 10 a.m. on our website and Facebook page. We also have a Friday afternoon small group gathering at noon on Friday on Zoom and everyone’s welcome to join in.”
MERCER CREEK
Mercer Creek executive pastor Arnold said his church will also be hosting an Easter sermon through the church’s website and Facebook page.
“Since the crisis began, we’ve been doing all of our services online,” he said. “We have our Easter service and we’ll stream it live at 9:30 a.m. on all of the different platforms, including our website (www.mercercreek.org) and Facebook page.
“People can sit in the comfort of their living room and be engaged as if they were sitting in church. After it’s streamed live, it’s available on Facebook so people can watch it at any point. We also have some online animated video services for kids. A lot of families get done with the service and to the kids’ video to enjoy that as well.”
Chestnut Baptist Church pastor Frank Johnson said his church has a couple of things coming up on Good Friday as well as Easter Sunday.
“We’ll be doing a short live streaming service on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. and the Easter worship service will be streamed at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday (at https://csbcfamily.com),” pastor Johnson said. “Both will be livestreamed and then posted to our YouTube site.
“For Christians this is the big event of the year and it’s unfortunate that we can’t together. We’ll celebrate the resurrection of Jesus in safety.”
Wellspring Christian Fellowship secretary Cindy Arp-Teasley said they’ve been doing a live stream at 10 a.m. on Facebook. since the crisis started.
“We’ll stay with that time on Sunday,” she said. “One of our members is doing a daily devotional Facebook Live, also at 10 a.m.”
NEW LIFE
People can visit the New Life Assembly website at knla.online.church for the Good Friday service at 5 p.m. and join again at 10:30 a.m. for the Easter service.
“We’d love to have anybody that wants to join us,” pastor Bye said. “I’ll doing the sermon from the church, but I do it by myself. I have one other person there to run the power point, but we stay apart. It’s going to be just like a normal service would be, just without the people.
“When we knew it was going to come to this, we brought in our worship team and recorded several songs we normally use in our worship and now we play those to add and make it just like a regular service. We have a couple of worship songs, then the sermon, and then a couple more songs.”