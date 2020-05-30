The simple fact that God is everywhere has helped parishioners and congregations around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercer Creek executive pastor of ministry Dan Arnold said.
With that being said, Churches across Kittitas County have been conducting virtual church services and Bible studies ever since the Stay Home, Stay Safe directive. Members of the Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association are now saying there is no need to rush back into the “New Normal,” even though the county has moved into Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan.
According to the Phase 2 press release, church services (in a modified format) will be available for in-person services starting this weekend. But local church leaders are saying they will ease into in-service worship, taking as long as two months to develop their modified format, which includes sanitizing sanctuaries before and after services.
“Pastors in the community talk regularly and our goal is not to move as fast as we can to get back into in-service worship, but to go slow and make sure we are keeping everyone safe,” said New Life Assembly lead pastor Gary Bye, who is the president of the Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association.
“As churches, we care about the people we serve and we are unified in our plan to move forward. We have been in contact with (Health Officer) Dr. Larson about how to proceed. As a group, we feel there is no need to rush into anything.”
Bye said he realizes that not all churches will be able to open at the same time because the new directive under Phase 2 regulates congregations to 50 people. Some churches across the valley are bigger, some smaller. But the one thing they do have in common, Bye said, “Our first concern is the safety of our congregation and we are excited to welcome people back to in-person services.”
Mercer Creek executive pastor of ministry Arnold said back in April, “This one of those situations that marks a generation.” With that in mind, Arnold said the Stay Home, Stay Safe directive has actually done a lot of good in slowing down society and forced families to re-establish family values.
“We’ve actually seen a lot of good things now that we’ve had to be more creative in our worship and the way we do things,” Arnold said. “The virtual services have been good. With the size restrictions, it isn’t feasible for our congregation, so we’ll continue with the streaming service.
“Our No. 1 goal is to care for our seniors in the high-risk classification and keep them safe. We’re putting together a plan, but for now we’ll keep going the way we have been.”
In the question and answer with Dr. Larson, questions ranged from masking requirements to the allowance of outdoor services and choir restrictions. The governor’s requirements mean that all employees and participants are required to wear masks at all times.
Choir services are not allowed at this time. Parishioners may sing during service, but must keep a cloth face covering on at all times. Outdoor services are also allowed.
Chestnut Baptist Church pastor Frank Johnson said it might not be until the end of July or even August before churches return to in-house services.
“We’re trying to get our safety plan all figured out. What the governor has done is bumped the churches ahead a phase of the requirements for other businesses are doing. But in reality, the churches are in Phase 3 terminology,” said Johnson, whose congregation is between 100 and 150 people.
“The directive as it stands says we can gather with 50 people and that would not be possible for us. We plan to keep on doing our live streaming services. We’re mailing out our messages in print for those not connected online.”
Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association members did say they were receptive to getting together in smaller groups like Bible study or other church activities. But for the time being, live streaming and online contact will be the process.