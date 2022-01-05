Local Cub Scout pack collecting Christmas trees in annual program By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Author email Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Cub Scout Pack 489 is holding its annual Christmas tree pickup this Saturday. Contributed Cub Scout Pack 489 is holding its annual Christmas tree pickup this Saturday. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s that time of year where families across the valley have the age-old question of what to do with their expired Christmas tree. The answer? Have the local Cub Scouts pick it up and bring it to the goats.Ellensburg Cub Scout Pack 489 is hosting its annual Christmas tree pickup event Saturday, a fundraiser that helps cover the costs of being part of their program. Lower County residents have two ways to donate their trees to the scouts, with both curbside pickup being offered as well as the option of dropping off the tree at Ellensburg Foursquare Church.Pack 489 Cubmaster Jim Kumm said this year is looking to be one of the best on record for the scouts, with almost 90 trees scheduled for pickup. Along with getting word out about the program via social media, he said the Badger Pocket Christmas tree farm also helped by passing out fliers to people who purchased trees from them this year. “We’ve gotten some return from that as well,” he said.Kumm said the pack kicks off early Saturday at the church, with some members staffing that location for drop-offs. Volunteers and pack members then work routes to pick up trees around Lower County. Kumm said there aren’t any geographical limitations, as long as the trees are located within the valley.“We partner with some goat farms in the county, so that’s where the trees head after we pick them up,” he said. “It’s a total recycle program, and the goats end up very happy.” The program works on a donation basis, with the suggested donation being $10. Kumm said many participants are overly generous, kicking the amount up to help out the pack.“This is extremely important to our program,” he said. “This is one of our biggest fundraisers. Last year, we raised close to $1,500. This goes directly to our pack. It doesn’t go to the national Boy Scout program, and it doesn’t even go to our local council.”With the funds, Kumm said the pack is able to function without asking for monthly dues from the families that participate. The funds raised from the program also help support the growth of families within the pack, which Kumm said has doubled over the last year.“There are a lot of scouting units out there that aren’t able to fundraise in a manner like this,” he said. “They have to go to their families and ask for additional monthly dues to cover the cost of things like awards, advancements, and activities such as the annual pinewood derby. We’ve been very fortunate in that we don’t have to do that. The community has been extremely generous in that aspect.”Residents interested in donating their tree are encouraged to email their address to ellensburgpack489@gmail.com no later than Friday night. Trees must be clean of tinsel and decorations, and no flocked trees are accepted. The pack will send further instructions to families about the program after receiving their email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! 