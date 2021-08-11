It has been meticulously remodeled with all the bells and whistles. Sitting on Radio Hill, the aptly named ‘House on the Hill’ has five bedrooms, two baths and 2,364 square feet of living space. The asking price? $885,000.
Renee Fyall and her husband, Trevor, feel that the house is worth every penny of the asking price, as they have spent the last two years updating every single element of the home they could possibly think of. They will be showing off the house this evening at an open house event, complete with music, an art gallery, and a catered bar.
The two purchased the home in August 2019 and have made the project a labor of time and love.
“We originally bought the house to do a quick rehab,” Trevor said of the project. “When we started it, we began uncovering some original mid-century elements of it, and we decided to give it a whole refresh and revitalization, to put our mark on it. It ended up evolving into a much bigger project than we originally planned.”
Renee and Trevor are the two-person team behind D. Marie Interiors, part of the Collective Interiors team, a full-service interior design collective located in downtown Ellensburg. With a full roster of other projects, the two worked on the Radio Hill home on the side. Over the two years, they have taken the time to go into every detail of the home that is possibly imaginable.
“We put custom design elements all over the place,” Trevor said of the project. “It took much longer than just a standard redo.”
For example, instead of putting standard siding on the home, Trevor and his team incorporated artistic detail into the exterior design. The mid-century modern elements show in every corner of both the inside and outside of the home, while also incorporating smart technology including heated bathroom floors.
During the intensive remodel, Renee said they worked to incorporate local subcontractors and artists to keep the work inside the community.
“That’s something that from the get-go has been incredibly important to us,” she said. “We probably have between 20 and 30 different subcontractors and artists that have participated in making this house what it is.”
Instead of a traditional open house, Renee said tonight’s event is designed to be a celebration and a gathering place to reflect on the collective input that was put into making the home what it is today.
“We all had a hand in this in some way, shape, or form,” she said. “All these different businesses, artists, and subcontractors. That was incredibly important to us.”
As the home began to take shape, Trevor said the reception from neighbors has been astoundingly positive.
“Everyone drives by very slowly and stares,” he said. “What we like doing is collaborating and making beautiful things. What we did with this house was we collaborated together to make it stunning all over the place.”