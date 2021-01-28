An Ellensburg family has found a way to get exercise during the coronavirus lockdown, and inspired others to do the same.
Cori Totten and her son Quinn have taken up a challenge to walk a mile everyday for 30 days, now known as #tottenchallenge.
Cori said they had been looking for a way to get out of the house while staying safe from exposure to the virus, and ended up finding this challenge through the local search and rescue social media.
“For us it’s been so nice to get out,” Cori said. “It feels like we have more energy and we want to do things instead of just being inside on screens and not doing anything.”
The Tottens started the challenge in early January, but had to stop because the coronavirus got into their household. Cori said this was not related to the daily mile and they were lucky to recover after about a week. Because of this setback, they will continue the challenge for another week, ending around Feb. 7.
Although their 30-day challenge will be over, they are enjoying it enough to start another one right after it ends. This was a way to get some exercise, and because they are enjoying it, they see no reason to stop.
They hope to continue this challenge even after the lockdown is lifted and the virus is gone. Quinn plays sports during a normal year, and his soccer team had to stop short this year because of the virus.
“It’s been really fun, and I’ve been getting to go with my friends a little bit, so that makes it more fun,” Quinn said. “It’s just really fun in general.”
To keep safe when walking with friends, the Tottens make sure everyone is wearing masks and they do their best to keep a physical distance between everybody, even if they are in their direct contact bubble.
#tottenchallenge started when they posted a photo on the Daily Mile Ellensburg Facebook page. The Daily Mile Ellensburg is a page created by Dr. Elise Herman with Kittitas Valley Healthcare. The Daily Mile is a program that, according to Herman, started in Scotland in 2012. She brought the program to Lincoln Elementary School last year, where Quinn is a fourth-grader.
The challenge has inspired many people in Ellensburg and is currently the hashtag used on many of the posts on the page. #tottenchallenge has not only touched Ellensburg, but has received support from people across the globe. Cori said they have people rooting for her and Quinn from places like New Zealand and Scotland.
“It’s been cool because every time someone from across the world says hi, we go and look at the globe and see where they are at,” Cori said. “It’s just been really fun for Quinn to see just how far these people are, and that he is reaching them by doing this challenge.”
As for a walking route, they like to change things up. Sometimes they will walk to Morgan Middle School, use the track there, and walk home. Other times they will walk around Ellensburg and their neighborhood.
“It’s just been really fun and kinda unexpected,” Cori said. “I never expected to have so much attention on something we just decided to do but, if it motivates other people to get outside and spend some quality time with their family and get some exercise, that’s even better.”