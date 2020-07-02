Putting on a fireworks show at home is one of the great joys of childhood, and those who are looking to create their own Fourth of July extravaganza are able to get what they need in Kittitas.
Just off exit 115 on Interstate 90 sits the fireworks stand staffed by volunteers from the New Life Church in Kittitas. Aspiring pyro enthusiasts will find the selection at the stand runs the gamut from simple sparklers to a $499 “pallet” of fireworks, complete with included hand truck.
New Life associate pastor Rebecca Thomas said the stand has been operating for almost a decade, save for a few years when fire bans caused sales to cease. This year, the stand opened for its first day on July 1, and will close at 10 p.m. on July 4. She said the stand’s opening day had a robust turnout.
“It went really well,” she said. “I think it was busier than first days have been in the past.”
Thomas said part of the increase in customers may have to do with the Yakima area having less stands this year, leaving fewer options to choose from. She said the busiest days at the stand tend to be July 3 and 4.
“People tend to stock up, and we’re anticipating those days to be really busy,” she said. “Most people will have the 3rd off as an observed holiday, so they’ll do their shopping on that day.”
Keeping in line with public health recommendations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas said customers are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance from each other and from stand volunteers. She said the size of the counter helps create a natural buffer for volunteers, and that safeguards such as hand sanitizer are readily available.
Each year, Thomas said the church gets a percentage of sales from the owners of the stand. She said the church’s cut tends to be in the $3,000 range annually, and goes entirely to help pay for their youth group program called Mission Kittitas Valley. The program, which Thomas said is in its 17th year in 2020, gives kids in grades 6 through 12 the opportunity to serve their community in a church-based summer camp format. She said the program fosters grit and perseverance in the kids that participate.
“Just throwing themselves into physical labor in the community for people who maybe can’t do it themselves,” she said. “That program is specifically where the proceeds go from the fireworks stand.”
Students who work at the fireworks stand earn a scholarship to attend the summer program, and Thomas said the proceeds from the sales also make it so that students from low-income families can attend the program without financial hindrance. She said the yearly proceeds from the stand also keep prices low for all attendees.
“Before the fireworks stand, we had to do multiple fundraisers throughout the year just to try to offset costs for the camp,” she said. “The stand helps offset the cost to make it doable for families no matter where they are financially themselves.”
Although Thomas said the church would always find a way to make the program work even if the fireworks stand didn’t exist, she said the proceeds help church members focus on other priorities instead of fundraising for that specific program.
“It definitely makes it possible for more students to come who maybe wouldn’t be able to otherwise,” she said. “It’s been able to change that yearly cycle.”