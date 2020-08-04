As Kittitas County begins to experience the first wildfires of the 2020 season, local first responders are up to the task of ensuring they are dealt with in an expeditious manner.
Although the county saw a relatively mild fire season in 2019, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said the conditions this year suggest that we will not see a repeat of last season.
“Anybody that works in a wildland environment always says that they’ll tell you the outcome of fire season in October, but everything is lining up for us to have an active season,” he said. “What we haven’t seen that we have seen in years past is the weather-related fires.”
Sinclair said some of the factors that have helped the county last season came as a result of certain actions that were put into place to avert disaster. He explained that last year, the Washington Department of Transportation applied pre-emergent chemical to knock back roadside grasses, as well as mowing.
“That helped us out a lot,” he said. “This year, because of COVID-related issues, they weren’t able to do that, so we’ve got a lot of grass growing right up to the edge of the freeway. As you go from exit 115 east towards Vantage, that grass out there is completely cured out. Everything right now is just ripe to go.”
Over the last two weeks, he said the county has dodged some bullets related to weather, missing predictions of dry lightning.
“It didn’t affect us,” he said. “They had a lot of lightning down in Oregon. So much of this is weather related.”
Sinclair said the burn bans put in effect for the region takes care of a certain portion of human-caused fires, but incidents still occur that are difficult to control such as multiple fires that were started last week along Interstate 82 as a result of a motorist that lost a wheel off their trailer.
“They were driving the trailer down the road and didn’t realize it,” he said. “It started three fires.”
Sinclair explained that KVFR has adopted a model where all agencies will respond to a fire as soon as it begins in order to gain control as quickly as possible. He used the Interstate 82 incident as an example.
“It includes our state partners,” he said. “Our colleagues from DNR, they came out and helped us on that fire. I asked for mutual aid resources to start coming our way, and it turns out we didn’t need them. From a response model, we’re doing all hands, all lands, and we’re really trying to flood the zone to get fires kept small.”
Along with a rapid response model that incorporates multiple agencies, Sinclair said the department is focusing on communication to educate people about their impact on wildfire risk.
“A lot of fires are human-caused,” he said. “Conflicting with that a little bit is the fact that we have a lot of people that are trying to get out of wherever they’re from, and they’re coming over and recreating in our community, in our hills and in our county. They’re not used to the weather and they’re not used to the regulatory environment.”
Sinclair said it is important to educate people from other areas that the conditions are ripe for wildfires in the region, and that they need to adhere to the regulations that are in place. He said he talks to recreators all the time that are disappointed that they can’t have a fire when they are camping in the area this time of year.
“I tell them you just can’t right now,” he said. “It’s truly one of those things that it’s sort of a constant dynamic struggle to get them to ensure that they’re complying. Most people comply, some people don’t.”
Although ensuring compliance with burn bans can be a challenge at times, Sinclair said community members as a whole remain vigilant during this time of year. He said their vigilance helps reduce the burden that lies on his department.
“They’re our best fire prevention officers out there,” he said. “The community being smart, being thoughtful and understanding that we are in a high fire danger time right now. Everybody has a responsibility to keep fires from starting.”
As statewide resources become stretched thin with wildfires occurring in other parts of the state, Sinclair said county responders will be standing by and ready to tackle whatever comes our way this summer and fall.
“It’s going to be a tense couple of months,” he said. “I predict that we’re going to have fires. We’re going to get on them as quickly as possible. It’s truly one of those things that is all dependent on the weather. At this point we’ve been lucky, but I don’t think our luck is going to hold out. We’ve done everything we can to prepare and put operational plans in place. As an incident commander, I don’t like to rely on luck. We have to plan that we’re going to have some fires.”