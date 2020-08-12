FISH Community Food Bank will soon be able to provide even more help meet the community’s dietary needs with an extra kitchen that can reach the most vulnerable populations in the county.
The bank is putting the final touches on a mobile food truck that will be specially outfitted to help prepare food for clients with special dietary issues such as diabetes. FISH Director Peggy Morache said funds for the truck came from a grant that they received from the Molina Healthcare Organization. She said local organizations like Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Community Health of Central Washington helped the food bank apply for and receive the grant funding that enabled them to purchase the truck.
“What we proposed was a food as medicine program here in Kittitas County,” she said. “What will happen with that is healthcare providers will identify people who are hypertensive and diabetic. They will script meals by saying the person needs meals that are low in salt for example. We will prepare and deliver those meals so that people are taking charge of their own health by looking at what they eat.”
Along with the mobile kitchen, Morache said the food bank plans on providing supplementary classes to help people with dietary needs to understand what they can do to better handle their issues through nutrition choices.
“In order to do all of that, we knew we needed a second kitchen,” she said. “We looked at the possibility of building some sort of a kitchen up there that would produce nothing but meals that would go offsite, and we found out that was incredibly expensive.”
Due to the prohibitive cost, Morache said the food bank started looking at other options. She said a team member suggested the idea of a food truck, so they began looking for one and found one for sale in the Seattle area. In a moment of happenstance, the people who were selling the food truck were immigrants who had relied on food banks when they first arrived in the country.
“They were willing to work with us around the price, because they believed so strongly in what we were doing,” she said.
After purchasing the truck, Morache said the next step was renovating the kitchen setup to suit the needs of the food bank. She said an added bonus of the extra kitchen capacity will be the ability to use it to prepare excess perishable food that has been donated so that the individual meals can be frozen for use at another time.
“We can cut down on waste at the food bank by having a second kitchen that is operating,” she said. “That way, we’re not giving it to the pigs. We don’t throw anything away. Nothing goes in the garbage. Anything we have, we either use it or we give it to pig farmer for food.”
Originally, Morache said a team of health care experts had planned on aiding the food bank to roll out the grant plans on April 1. As the pandemic unfolded in March, she said many of the team members were overwhelmed with the response effort within the community. As a result, the program was delayed until later in the summer.
“They had to be focused on COVID,” she said. “We suspended all work on that grant. Molina has been completely supportive of it. They know what we’re doing to help the public health department with COVID, and they’ve offered us support around that. In fact, we’ve been able to use the food truck to help prepare some of the meals that go out to people who are quarantined with COVID.”
Despite the delay, Morache said the group is now reconvening to get the plans together for the rollout.
“We feel that we are close enough to the rollout that we might be able to pull the group together and make it happen,” She said. “I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to do that by the middle of September.”
The food as medicine program is not unique to Kittitas County, and Morache said it has seen success in other parts of the country where it has been rolled out.
“It’s never been in Washington before, but it’s been introduced all over the country,” she said. “In communities and counties where they’ve been able to do this successfully, it has cut healthcare costs as much as 60% and that’s what we’re aiming for here.”
With so many of the county’s vulnerable residents living in rural settings, Morache said the program will go lengths in helping the food bank reach them more effectively.
“The trend in everything now from religion to social services is to meet people where they are,” she said. “That’s what we are trying to do with our mobile pantry and our food on the move program. We are taking it out into the community and not expecting them to come to us. I think that’s really crucial.”