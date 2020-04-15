Fact is, the funeral business isn’t something you do at the drive-through window. The passing of a loved one is personal, even in the time of social distancing and stay at home directives.
There are the facts of life of the funeral business, like keeping the illnesses of the dead from infecting the living, and that hasn’t changed. Handling the body of someone who has died, whether it was from the COVID-19 or not, is still about following the “universal precautions” — wearing a mask, eye protection, gloves and a full-body coverall or jumpsuit.
CHANGES
What has changed is the funeral itself, the graveside service and, of course, reception following the ceremonies. Social distancing has altered what Americans have done for generations — for the time being.
Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory and Steward and Williams Funeral Home and Crematory in Ellensburg have been working diligently to keep a sense of normalcy in a world rocked by the Coronavirus pandemic, walking the fine line of keeping it personal, while adhering to the guidelines and restrictions.
“There are certain things we do because we’re professional, like caring for the family. We need to be cautious and sensitive for their sake, if nothing else,” said Brookside owner Jamin Mohler. “I would hope the COVID-19 virus has highlighted what we’ve always been doing — being flexible, taking care of families, staying sanitary. At Brookside, we’re doing what we’ve always been doing, and making changes where we need to.”
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Steward and Williams Funeral Home and Crematory general manager and funeral director Henry Johnston said his staff is taking the necessary precautions, yet handling the sensitive nature of the business like it has for years.
“It’s obviously changed the way we’re doing funerals, which are now limited to immediate family only,” Johnston said. “The main part is the disruption of the community nature of the way funerals are with the show of love and support.
“It’s definitely not the same. Funerals are community events where we get together to support each other. But what we’re doing is encouraging families to do small services now and schedule a larger memorial once the restrictions have been lifted.”
COVID-19 DEATHS
Brookside operates both in Ellensburg and Yakima. Mohler said in Yakima he has handled a few deaths attributed to COVID-19.
“We had one where one had died from the virus and the spouse was infected,” said Mohler, who is a member of the Washington State Funeral Home Association board. “Obviously we couldn’t deal directly with the spouse, so we did that electronically. But social distancing goes against the fiber of who we are. We are hands-on, when appropriate, hug every family member. We shake hands. We’re family.
“Now I greet people at the door and don’t even shake their hand. It’s complicated a lot of things and I don’t think we’ve seen the end of it.”
PRECAUTIONS, PRECAUTIONS
Taking precautions has become the national standard in both with the community and with businesses procedures. Masks and gloves are used regularly in addressing customers. They are also using video conferencing in making preparations, Johnston said.
“Everything that needs to signed, we’re able to do electronically,” he said. “I think that the idea of business as usual is going to be forever changed. But from the perspective of funerals, I hope people will consider the healing value of the funeral and the memorial service at a later time.”
Mohler said the need to be cautious or follow state guidelines goes without saying, but the business of meeting the customer’s needs is personal and that’s the imprint Brookside will continue to make.
TEMPORARY SITUATIONS
“We look forward to getting back to hosting family meals and receptions when we can,” he said. “We’ve had to minimize the number of people. We’ve had people come in to make arrangements wearing masks and gloves. When we give them the pen to sign the agreement, instead of putting it back in the box, we’re giving it to them. We don’t reuse the pen. It’s a very small change, that hopefully make a big difference.”
Being cautious, but personal in a pandemic world has its challenges, but both funeral homes in Ellensburg are finding different ways to help families through times of loss with dignity, grace and compassion.