Record purchases of firearms in the United States are creating shortages at retailers in not only the firearms themselves but also in the ammunition needed to use them. Reflecting the numbers on the national scale, one retailer in Kittitas County is seeing similar trends.
2020 has broken monthly records for firearm sales in the United States, with a recent report from the National Shooting Sports Foundation showing that according to FBI data, 1.7 million background checks were conducted on firearms purchases in October. That number is up from 1.1 million in October 2019. According to the report, 17.2 million background checks have been conducted so far in 2020, surpassing the previous annual record of 15.7 million in 2016.
“It’s been pretty crazy,” Kittitas County Trading Co. owner Nika Mihailov said about the increased sales in both firearms and ammunition.
Mihailov said he has seen strong purchasing trends during 2020, with a steep increase coinciding with when COVID-19 restrictions were put in place. He said he saw an exponential increase when news broke of social unrest and rioting in cities including Seattle and Portland.
Although he did not have exact numbers, Mihailov said sales of handguns have significantly outpaced long guns during 2020, but that ammunition sales have spanned the spectrum, estimating that sales of ammunition have outpaced firearms at his store. He said popular ammunition for both handguns and rifles have been impacted the most by the run on sales.
“A lot of people in this community already own firearms and they’re wanting to get the ammo,” he said. “You just can’t get it. The demand has outstripped the supply.”
The situation is not foreign to Mihailov, as he said he saw a similar purchasing trend in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. He said sales increased dramatically after the shooting, a situation he said was most likely caused by fears of increased gun control measures.
“They came out of the woodwork and bought guns and ammo,” he said. “The availability of stuff took years to get back into the pipeline.”
One trend Mihailov said he has noticed is the number of people purchasing firearms for the first time during 2020.
“They were fearful that they were going to have to protect themselves and that the police wouldn’t be able to protect them,” he said.
Prior to the events in 2020, Mihailov said things were starting to get back to normal where he could order the items he wanted for his store from his distributors, but that is not the case anymore.
“You go on there and it’s got the search engine,” he said. “You click on .22 ammo and then you click on the filter of don’t show anything out of stock and then there’s nothing.”
For the most part, Mihailov said his distributors are short on answers as to when they will catch up with demand. That has left his sales team scrambling for whatever they can find. A few boxes of 9-millimeter ammunition, a few boxes of .22 rounds.
“It’s just random,” he said. “Of course, I’m going to take it, but it’s not cases of stuff.”
One element Mihailov said he finds interesting is the lack of understanding of his regulars as to why the ammunition cannot be regularly restocked. He said all he can do is continue to tell them that people are purchasing the ammunition as fast as the manufacturers can produce it.
“It’s just that,” he said. “Supply and demand. I use the analogy of how toilet paper was several months ago. People panicked and bought everything up, and manufacturers just couldn’t keep up.”
When he does receive the sought-after types of ammunition, Mihailov said free market rules apply to who gets it first.
“I guess I’m looking at it as he who has the money wins,” he said.
Although some may be hording their supplies at home, Mihailov said he believes many who are seeking the ammunition are sport and target shooters who simply want to continue with their hobby. Looking towards the future, he said there are no answers as to when the shortage will let up, but as long as there is a shortage he believes people will continue getting what they can when they can find it.
“What happens when your parents say you can’t have cookies and candy,” he asked. “What do you want? Cookies and candy.”