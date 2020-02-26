The growing season is on our doorstep here in the Kittitas Valley, and producers recently had the chance to meet with local members of the export, irrigation and agronomy community to talk about issues that matter to them in the coming year.
The Organization of Kittitas County Timothy Hay Growers and Suppliers held its annual meeting on Feb. 18 at Teanaway Hall. Along with presentations on noxious weeds within the county, the functions of the Kittitas County Conservation District, details on forage testing and an Yakima Basin Integrated Project update, a hay panel was conducted to allow producers to ask questions of members representing the major export companies within the county. The members of this year’s hay panel were Brad Haberman of Number 9 Hay, Mike Hajny of Hajny Trading, Mark Anderson of Anderson Hay and Grain, Andy Schmidt of Ward Rugh and Blaine Calaway of Calaway Trading.
ON CARRYOVER FROM LAST YEAR’S CROP
Calaway explained that the situation for every exporter is most likely different, but he said there will be some carryover from the 2019 crop. He said that every export operation will vary on what grades they have left over from 2019, with some being higher in grade and some being lower. Schmidt echoed that opinion, saying that he sees mainly the lower grades being the slowest to move. He said with acreage being down for 2020, the carryover should remediate itself as this year’s growing season continues. Anderson said at his operation, the bottom half of the grades have been the slowest to move. Haberman said he still has lower-grade timothy available for purchase, but that it is not commanding optimal prices on the market.
“That’s the only way it’s going to move,” he said.
Hajny said the situation is the same in his operation, with top grade hay being in short supply now, while lower grades are still plentiful for buyers who need some before first cutting is available in 2020.
“The positive thing is there is some interest in those grades,” he said. “At a price none of you folks like.”
ON SHIPPING COSTS AND IMPACT ON THOSE FROM CORONAVIRUS
Calaway said he has already received an email from a shipping company that said due to blank sailings, which is when vessels aren’t returning from Asia to North America, there is a shortage in containers returning from that continent.
“Due to that, we’re seeing fuller vessels which increases competition, which then gives the ship lines the confidence to be able to raise rates,” he said. “They know they’re going to be able to fill the vessels no matter what.”
He said the issue is compounded by the ports in Asia running under limited employee levels at the moment due to the impact from the coronavirus, which causes further impact on congestion at those ports. Schmidt agreed, saying the virus issue will likely impact most facets of the trade between the two continents.
“Hopefully it doesn’t get worse before it gets better,” he said.
Anderson said the dust isn’t settled on what the impact from the virus means to the trade issue, but he said vessels are leaving China 10 percent full of containers because there’s no activity at those ports now.
“It’s created a lot of turmoil in the world,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing how the supply chain works, and everything’s linked. Hopefully things can get back to normal pretty quickly.”
ON NEW POTENTIAL MARKETS
Calaway mentioned that during the first phase of the Chinese trade agreement, timothy hay was on the list for improvements.
“I’m going to go out on a limb and say that just because of the coronavirus that we’re probably not going to see it happen probably as quick as we’d like,” he said. “In addition to that, in our industry we’re talking about pellets and cubes as well, so it’s exciting to see the Chinese government getting a little more involved and looking at forage commodities as a whole.”
Calaway said the export industry is also eyeing India as a future market, and many of them visited the country last year and have another trip planned for April.
“India is milking 300,000,000 animals,” he said. “200,000,000 dairy cows and 100,000,000 water buffalo. That’s a lot of animals. There’s really not any other market that we deal with currently that is managing that many animals, so there’s some opportunity there. I think we’re still several years out from that, but I think people would say the same about China and any of the other markets we’re currently involved in.”
Schmidt agreed that China could be a gamechanger in the industry, but he said the major challenge will be to educate the potential consumers on the benefits of local crops. He said the country has received some Canadian timothy, but at small amounts and that the market there could be a key buyer of the lower-grade hay that comes out of our region. Anderson agreed, saying that China is already buying oat hay from Australia.
“As everybody knows, we compete with that in Japan,” he said. “If you look at where that oat hay is going in, China could be a market for this bottom half of grades that we really need more markets for.”