While enjoying the great outdoors, a classic tenet is to leave the place you visit a bit cleaner than you found it.
A group of volunteers recently did just that, removing approximately 100 lbs. of assorted refuse from the Umtanum Creek trail last week. Approximately five of the volunteers spent their day picking up the trash from areas that were previously covered in underbrush now exposed from the effects of the Evans Canyon Fire.
Ellensburg resident and avid hiker Marte Fallshore visited the trail approximately two weeks ago, when she discovered the trash clearly visible off the side of the developed trail system. The area is one of her favorites in the area, and she said she hikes it at least a few times a year. She said the birdwatching and wildlife viewing is especially superb in the area. On a recent hike, she spotted multiple deer and mountain goats along the trails.
“It’s beautiful,” she said. “You’ve got the river and the mountains and basalt hills. It’s a relatively easy hike too.”
Normally the underbrush would make picking up the trash difficult as one would not want to disturb the off-trail areas, but the burn made access possible.
“Right now, you can see all of the features,” Fallshore said. “All of the animal trails and the rock features, everything because of the burn. In addition to that, all the trash was really showing up.”
Fallshore decided to put out a call for volunteers over social media, and three volunteers along with her and her husband showed up on Oct. 22 to set out and retrieve some of the refuse. She said that much of the trash they picked up looked like it had been hidden by the underbrush for many years. Out of the 100 lbs. of trash the team extracted, Fallshore said the majority of it was bottles, cans and scrap metal, along with a few oddities along the way.
“We found a few items that were fused together that we believe were clay pigeons,” she said. “We also found a metal hangar. I have no idea how that got out there.”
On her first hike out to the canyon post-burn, Fallshore said she wasn’t sure what to expect as she set out on the trail. As she began to look at the landscape, she said there were a few surprises that met her eye.
“What surprised me is how many of the aspen and some other trees and sagebrush survived,” she said. “That was a surprise, but of course there’s also inches of ash everywhere. I was really surprised how everything stood out so clearly because all of the underbrush was burned.”
Despite the scars on the landscape, Fallshore said area continues to retain the beauty that drew her to the trails in the canyon to begin with.
“It’s still beautiful,” she said. “There are grasses already coming back and the beavers are busy. You can see a lot of new beaver work going on.”
With the trail system closing for the winter for maintenance, Fallshore said the ability for her and other volunteers to get back to clean more trash up in the spring depends on how much underbrush has regrown. As the group only covered a couple miles of trail last week, she said there is plenty more to pick up once the system reopens.
“By the time they open it, we probably won’t be able to go off the trail that much because we’ll be tramping on the vegetation trying to regrow,” she said. “But there’s always garbage to pick up on any trail you happen to go on.”
Picking up refuse off the trails she hikes on is a part of Fallshore’s routine, and she said that every trail user can just as easily take a few items with them to make those areas a better place for all. Through a team effort, she said our shared outdoor spaces can be as clean as we want them to be.
“I know nobody can get all of it,” she said. “Every little bit counts.”