The ultimate goal, Vietnam veteran and member of the Easton Fire Department John Jensen said in a quiet voice, is to be able to present a plaque of appreciation to Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez as part of the local hot rod run across Kittitas County in support of local law enforcement.
“I want to be able to look him in the eye and tell him we appreciate his service and the guts it took to come back to duty,” said Jensen, who organized the event. “We had five plaques made up for law enforcement agencies in Kittitas, Ellensburg and Cle Elum. It’s not all about him of course. We want to show our support and tell them we appreciate what they do in what seems like an impossible situation.”
Chavez sustained a gunshot wound in the leg during a shooting that killed Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson in March of 2019. He returned to active duty on July 8, 2019.
“The only reason I’m able to stand here right now in front of everybody is because of Deputy Ryan Thompson and the sacrifices he made that night,” Chavez said during a welcome back ceremony last summer. “And it should never go forgotten. What he did for me, and my family, and the citizens of Kittitas and Kittitas County.”
An estimated 35 to 40 members of the Cabin Creek Cruisers (Easton), Central Valley Rodders (Ellensburg) and the Kittitas Valley Cruisers (Kittitas), along with other groups from Issaquah, paid tribute to the Thin Blue Line.
On Thursday, Chavez addressed the gathering outside the Kittitas City Building, which included chief of police Chris Taylor and mayor John Camarata.
“I came in today expecting it to be a regular day, so this is a nice surprise,” he said. “I really appreciate you guys showing support for not only me but the department and other officers around the valley. Thanks again.”
They presented plaques of appreciation to the Kittitas Police Department, Ellensburg Police Department, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Department, Washington State Patrol and the Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police Department on Thursday.
“We’re angry with what’s going on in Seattle,” Jensen said. “It’s not the America I grew up in. If people are peaceful, they have every right to protest, but when they start busting out storefronts, defacing property and spitting in cop’s faces, there’s something wrong there. It puts cops in an impossible situation.”
The run started in Kittitas at the police department before the stream of classic cars rolled west down the Kittitas Highway on its way to Ellensburg where it first stopped off at the Ellensburg Police Department. They proceeded to the Kittitas Sheriff’s Department and then on to the Washington State Patrol.
The run also included a short stop at the Thorp Fire Department before making the final stop in Cle Elum Police.
“This turned out to be bigger than I thought. The guys on the West Side have been cooped up for so long that they were really ready to get out and drive their cars,” Jensen said. “We just really want to show Kittitas County law enforcement that we support them and the job they do. And, this was the best way we know how.”