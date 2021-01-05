Matthew Lennon has always been a strong supporter of the local arts, working diligently to raise the profile of local artists.
As the manager/curator of the Houston Arts Alliance Gallery, he initiated a temporary mobile art project moving artist-generated projects throughout the city. He facilitated artist designed city parking meters and recycle truck programs.
He brings 40 years of experience as a visual artist, writer and curator to the Kittitas Valley, where he was appointed as the curator of the Clymer Museum/Gallery in December. He is already working to give a greater exposure to new artists who have been on display on the New Artists Wall, as well as finding space to exhibit established local artists from Kittitas County.
“My goal is to find the best of what we have in this region,” said Lennon, who is self-taught and developed successful practices in photography, painting, writing, lecturing and independent curation.
“I’m looking for people that are interrupting things about the West in more unique ways. When you see me hang the first show, the people are all doing things in a very different way. I want to make it a good place for people to come and see art and find things that surprise them and their interpretation of what is Western art.”
Dates have yet to be determined, but art patrons can expect to see exhibits by Austin Smith, Terri Jarrett Rice and Roxie Allen when the Clymer Museum/Gallery reopens Jan. 19 after its annual inventory. Lennon is also giving main gallery exposure to photographer Verne Rainey and metal sculptor Marc McPherson, both of which got their start in the New Artists Wall.
“When I first started here, one of my first questions was, ‘What would John Clymer be doing today,’” Lennon said. “I can’t presume he’d be doing what we know, because there’s a whole phase of things that are considered traditional that are being re-defined by the people who are working today. It’s nice to experience the younger artists and their experience of the West.”
WEST SIDE TO ACROSS THE POND
In the mid-’90s he served as a Seattle Arts Commissioner and was chief preparator for the Donald Young Gallery in Seattle. He also worked at the Seattle Art Museum as a building engineer.
His career took him abroad from September 2004 to November 2008, where he worked for Newcastle upon Tyne City Council, United Kingdom, as the Public Art Curator for the Urban Design Team. He initiated two distinct programs. 1.) engaging artist design teams for the Municipal Master planning projects. 2.) Off Centre, was a curated program of temporary art installations within neighborhood regeneration schemes.
“I’m more curious on how we define things as opposed to it has to be a particular way,” said Lennon, who worked consistently to create opportunities for regional artists, which led to the inclusion of over 100 artists in the Houston Airport System collection, including crafts, paintings, films and sculpture pieces.
“I started out as an artist and ended up being in charge of public art projects in Ireland and the North of England. I’m self-taught about a lot of things. Living in Ireland there were winds that would equal the Ellensburg winds. So, I’m right at home.”