Kittitas Valley irrigators had a fantastic season in terms of water supply levels, but looking back toward the beginning of the season, it didn’t always look like that would be the case.

As local growers look toward the final stretch of this year’s season, the water supply for irrigators will finish strong. The August total water supply report from the Bureau of Reclamation for the Yakima River basin showed precipitation coming in at 116.2% of average through July.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!