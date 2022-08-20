Kittitas Valley irrigators had a fantastic season in terms of water supply levels, but looking back toward the beginning of the season, it didn’t always look like that would be the case.
As local growers look toward the final stretch of this year’s season, the water supply for irrigators will finish strong. The August total water supply report from the Bureau of Reclamation for the Yakima River basin showed precipitation coming in at 116.2% of average through July.
As of Friday’s daily river operations report, the five reservoirs in the Yakima River system hold 723,056 acre-feet, sitting at 68% capacity. Lake Kachess is at 93% capacity, Cle Elum is at 52% capacity, and Keechelus is at 44% capacity.
Kittitas Reclamation District Manager Urban Eberhart said although the area ended strong with water supply, they dodged a bullet in late winter as snowpack and precipitation levels were not good.
“We were getting concerned when we were at the end of March and we really did not have much snowpack,” he said of the season. “The weather systems had been blocked out or weren’t coming into the east slopes of the central Cascades where we are so dependent on that snowpack.”
Eberhart said the canals were turned on April 1 because the ground was already dry in the Kittitas Valley portion of the district.
“The switch flipped right about the first of April, and we started getting our snowpack,” he said of the change in weather conditions. “Really, the majority of our snowpack came during the month of April and into May. If you recall, we were in the middle of April and we had 26-degree temperatures out in Badger Pocket with 30-mile-per-hour gusts of wind and blowing snow in the middle of April. That really is an indication of the weather that saved us.”
With the blessing of added precipitation in April and May, Eberhart said the snowpack built enough so that irrigators shed their stress about the potential of prorationing for junior water rights holders.
“We were able to have a good supply of water to work with to get through this summer,” he said. “It has heated up and we have had some record-high temperatures last month, and we are in another heat cycle right now, so the demand has been high. Fortunately, we have a water supply to work within these conditions, and fortunately it didn’t stay like it did in February and March.”
With the added demands on the system right now, Eberhart said the district is working successfully to meet that demand. In doing so, he said his organization is seeing the results of projects that have helped conservation within the system.
“We are able to make better deliveries to the farms now with the amount of work we’ve done with the piping and the lining,” he said of the projects undertaken by the district. “We will be continuing that into the future. We cannot count on an April and May snowpack to pull us out every year, and we are focused on getting as many water conservation improvement projects completed as soon as possible throughout the Kittitas Reclamation District system.”
Along with continuing its existing and planned projects, Eberhart said the district continues to look for locations to store water supplies, either in surface storage reservoirs, groundwater storage, or directly into alluvial fans such as in Manastash canyon.
“Conservation and storage are going to be how we’re going to be set up for survival into the future,” he said. “Right now, we are working diligently on coming up with the funds to implement more water conservation and prepare for water storage.”