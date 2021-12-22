Local motorcycle club raises record sum for annual toy drive By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Author email Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The Downer County Bikers raised approximately $12,000 for their annual Toys for Tots toy drive benefiting children all over Kittitas County. Contributed The Downer County Bikers raised approximately $12,000 for their annual Toys for Tots toy drive benefiting children all over Kittitas County. Contributed The Downer County Bikers raised approximately $12,000 for their annual Toys for Tots toy drive benefiting children all over Kittitas County. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save They are not your stereotypical motorcycle club. In fact, they are anything but.For 36 years, the Downer County Bikers have one collective goal each holiday season, and that is to make Christmas a wonderful time for as many Kittitas County children this possible. This year, the club set a record in their fundraising, bringing in approximately $12,000 for their annual Toys for Tots drive.The group raises funds each year through a combination of working with local businesses on donations, culminating in an annual auction and fundraising event held in December. The group then takes the money to local stores in Ellensburg, keeping the funds in the community as they buy toys for the children. This year, approximately $3,200 worth of toys were brought to Upper County for distribution, while approximately $8,000 went to the Community Christmas event organized by FISH Community Food bank. Group member Beryl Kelley has been with the club approximately nine years, and said this year was a bumper year for fundraising.“I thought it was a great cause, and I wanted to help out,” she said of her joining the group. “We’re completely local, and our sole purpose it to help out needy kids at Christmastime. Last year, we managed to raise $7,000 in a COVID year with all the restrictions we had to deal with. It’s like this year the community had all this extra love they wanted to share. They really responded to our request.”BY THE COMMUNITY, FOR THE COMMUNITYAlthough the drive shares the same name as the one organized each year by the Marine Corps Reserve, Kelley said the two aren’t affiliated.“We focus on distribution locally here in the county,” she said. “That’s why we have so many supporters and people who want to donate.”Kelley said the group is the direct opposite of a traditional group of motorcycle enthusiasts. The group, which totals approximately one dozen members is entirely dedicated to raising money each year for the toy drive. “We want to make sure kids in the county don’t have to go without,” she said. “A lot of our volunteers aren’t even motorcycle riders, but they know that what we do is important, and they are happy to help out.”The group starts meeting in September to work on their strategy to raise funds. Kelley said some businesses are new each year, while some come back every time to kick in. The group has been working with the Lower County Christmas effort for ages, but Kelley said last year they decided to expand the efforts to Upper County.“We were set up to accept toys at The Brick last year, and we felt like it wasn’t fair to take donations from Upper County and not give back to Upper County,” she said. “That’s why we added the drop at Cle Elum Alliance Church last year. They were so grateful and amazed by what we brought in last year that we agreed to work with them again this year.”MAKING DREAMS COME TRUEWhen it’s time for the annual fundraiser on the first weekend of December, she said both a silent and live auction are held at the event.“This year, we made $2,800 on auction items,” she said. “We have live music, and the bands donate their time for the event. It’s their way of giving back to the community.”This year, Kelley said some of the auction participants were so generous they put the items they won right back into the auction to raise more money.“We had one woman this year that came to the event and told us she would pay admission, but she wasn’t staying,” she said. “She handed us a check for $1,000 and she had a car full of toys to donate. That’s the kind of stuff that keeps us going, because it’s not about us. It’s about the kids.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! 