The summer promises to deliver a variety of sounds and songs at eight different venues as well as an incredible lineup at the newly rebranded Ellensburg Music Festival.
The Red Horse Diner and Boogie Man and Old Skool’s get the party started with music for the First Friday Artwalk.
Mike Carbone and The Ranch Dawgs take the stage at Old Skool’s at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Groovebirds are up on Monday. Keep an eye on the Old Skool’s Facebook page for future acts.
The backyard venue at the Red Horse Diner schedule kicks off on Friday night as well with singer/songwriter Bryson Solo and Country Rock band Genevieve Band on Saturday night to get this party started.
As always, schedules change, stuff happens, so keep an eye on the venue websites and Facebook pages for any changes.
Local fan favorites Hard As Folk will light it up at The Mule on Friday to start the summer series at the local restaurant on Fourth Street.
Acoustic duo Spiced Rye Band, featuring Re and Larry Hart, will begin the Wheel Line Cider summer concert series. Look for Spiced Rye exclusively at the “Music on the Dodge” concert series at Thrall and Doge Winery throughout the summer.
From the backyard venue at the Red Horse to the bandshell at Cornerstone Pie to downtown at The Gard Vintners to the cozy backroom at Old Skool’s, the wineries to Concerts in the Park, the sounds, the scene, it’s all there with a little something for everyone.
The Wolfpack, forging on without fallen brother Keith Wohlford, who passed earlier this year, will start the outdoor summer series at Cornerstone Pie on June 17.
Look for Chuck Boom (July 3), Alison Banchero (July 29), who was recently recognized by DownBeat Magazine, Mel Peterson (Aug. 19), fresh off her National Anthem performance at the Seattle Mariners, and Wolfpack (Sept. 2) circling back around for Rodeo Week at the Cornerstone Pie.
Dynamite Supreme (July 29) and Rusty Cage (Aug. 12) were on the weekend bill for the Rockin’ the Red Horse benefit for VFW Ellensburg Rodeo Post 683 earlier. They’re up on the summer concert series with a number of promising acts like Effron White duo from Nashville, Tenn. (June 10), the Murder Hornets (June 24) and country cover band Buckboard Junction (Sept. 7).
The Concerts in the Park has a stellar lineup planned this season, starting on July 21 with Cosmo’s Dream. The lineup also includes Rod Giles Band (July 28), Spiced Rye (Aug. 4), The Flat Rocks (Aug. 11), Thomas Creek Band (Aug. 18) and an evening with the Ellensburg Big Band (Aug. 25) to cap the season.
The summer favorite Jazz in the Valley is back in full swing and transitioning its brand to the Ellensburg Music Festival. The 24th annual summer festival will feature 17 acts at eight venues throughout historic downtown Ellensburg on July 29-30.
The live music scene is set to turn up the volume this summer with a little something for everyone.