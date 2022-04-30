The local music world lost another one of its music men earlier this month with the passing of Keith Wohlford at the age of 74.
The Wohlfman, as he was known among friends and fans, was a Central Washington University graduate who played in Pacific Northwest bands like The Bards, Appaloosa, Lucky Pierre, and most recently, Wolfpack.
Wohlford’s vocals captured the essence of Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl,” and the Doobie Brothers “Long Train Runnin’.” He was also a part of The Bards’ 1968 single, “Never Too Much Love” that received radio airplay throughout the Northwest during the late ‘60s, early ‘70s.
There will be a celebration of life on May 7 at the American Legion Post 8 where friends, fans and family will gather to tell stories and remember the music he made.
Longtime running mate Kelly Ryan was the editor of the CWU Crier during his time at Central (1972-75), Wohlford was a columnist for the student newspaper.
“Keith was a real wordsmith; he could really write. He was with me when I interviewed Huey Lewis at the Nicholson Pavilion. His manager came out to get me and I asked if I could bring Keith because he was my columnist,” Ryan said in a telephone interview from Tacoma.
“We go into a back room to have the interview. This was when MTV was just getting off the ground. The first thing I asked him was about the ideas for those great videos he did, and Keith was right there with me.”
Ryan followed Wohlford throughout his musical career weaving throughout the Pacific Northwest. Wohlfman was a member of the Tacoma band The Toffs (1965-67) for a couple of years, playing bass with Bud Brown (vocals), Doug Beckowitz (guitar), Mike Dahl (6 & 12 string), Jim McGregor (keyboards) and Billy Barner (drums).
The Bards were a 1960’s garage band best known for putting classic poetry to music with “Never Too Much Love.”
“Keith had hits as a kid with the Bards, ‘Walla Walla’ was one and ‘Never Too Much Love’ was another. Here they are getting airplay. They were getting airplay,” Ryan said. “They were this close to breaking it.”
Cornerstone Pie co-owner Mark Holloway booked Wolfpack last summer when the health restrictions eased up enough to allow outside events. It proved to be the Wohlfman’s last gig.
“Keith was definitely a character,” Holloway remembered. “He used to hang out at the bar before and after gigs.
“Wolfpack was made up of locals from Ellensburg. It reminded of back in the days of The Ranch (Tavern) and of the funkier things that went on at that time. Keith was a pro, and they could all play. We’re going to have a remembrance later this summer.”
Local guitarist Al Kaatz toured with Bonnie Bramlett, recorded and toured with Doug Kershaw and Bo Diddley and a slew of others as a session musician. Wohlford was four years older than Kaatz, but they crossed paths along the musical trail.
“I met him in the late ‘60s when he was playing in a band called The Bards. I remember going and listening to them rehearse as a kid,” the Chuck Boom guitarist said. “They had this party house, and I remember going to a jam session or two over there.
“We actually played together one winter in Kittitas in 1973 at some bar that’s no longer there. It was strictly a country gig. The bar was filled with divorced people getting real drunk, a typical country scene. But Keith was a pro and I’m sorry to see him go.”
David Christianson played drums in a couple of different ventures with Wohlford during the 1980s, one being the Fabolous Emeralds, and another called the Fabolous Cyclones from 1990 to 2002.
“Keith would get these musicians together and book the gigs. It was always the Fabolous something with him. But we would all play music everybody knew,” Christianson explained. “He was an outgoing guy that knew how to entertain people. I did most of the singing in the Cyclones.
“Keith would play a precision bass with Flatwound strings. He was in a shop accident in high school that shaved of the front of his right index finger, so he had a deformed index finger with a big callus on it. He would slam his index finger into the string to get this special sound he did as a bass player.”
Christianson is expected to play in public for the first time in two years at the memorial for the Wohlfman on May 7.
“When the pandemic shut everything down, I started working on songs and recording at my house,” he said. “But I’m going to play live for the first time since the pandemic for Keith.”
Rusty Cage singer Darrin Osiadacz followed in his father Jeff’s footsteps right up to the mike, becoming a music man throughout the area himself.
Osiadacz remembers Wolfpack as being something of a local legend.
“Being around local musicians my whole life, I’d always heard the guys talk about Wohlford. He was kind of a local legend,” he said. “I don’t know if it was personality or his playing ability or what it was.
“But I must have heard his name come up a thousand times over the years, and everybody knew him, liked him. My dad was a musician his whole life and that’s how I got into it. I have a respect for these guys that love to play and they have formed this tight little community around here, and I respect that.”