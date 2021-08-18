He’s been given a gift words can’t describe, and life couldn’t be better for Ellensburg musician Lenny Price.
After years of dialysis and kidney issues, the local keyboard and saxophonist, music educator and musician finally had his kidney transplant on July 30 at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle.
“Some people aren’t comfortable about taking a bunch of pills, but I don’t care because it’s a small price to pay for freedom. I get to get back to a normal life after a decade of being tied to the chair with the dialysis,” said the Central Washington University graduate, who once toured with Grammy winning jazz guitarist Earl Klugh.
“I’m really looking forward to the new chapter. With the COVID-19, I have to be very careful because I essentially have no immune system. I was careful when I was on dialysis and I’ll need to continue that. I won’t be a shut in, but I’ll need to mask up and retain a social distance.”
All that aside, his recovery process has gone remarkably well, he said. He cleared the cross match on July 27 and had the procedure three days later. But there was a series of late-night telephone calls and variety of ups and downs along the way.
“TRANSPLANT UPDATE: It’s 2:30 a.m. and I just got the call. The team was unable to harvest kidneys from the latest donor. So, the search for my kidney continues,” his July 11 Facebook post read. “Don’t worry about the emotional rollercoaster, friends. I’m confident that God is in control and will carry me through to victory. Keep the faith. I know that I will.”
“It was a real push to get on the (donor’s) list. Once I got on the list, I knew everything was fine,” Price explained. “Transplant is not a cure. It’s another treatment for kidney disease. Dialysis is one and transplant is another.
“Trading off dialysis for a lifetime of pills is a no brainer. I’m thrilled. They went that extra mile to find me a really great kidney. I’ll be 60 this month, so I’m young and strong. They matched me with a really strong kidney that could last me another 20 years.”
The new kidney is placed in the lower abdomen and groin area and not in the natural place for kidneys, he explained. Removing the old kidneys is risky and is not done unless there is uncontrolled infection, high blood pressure, or the kidneys are markedly enlarged, say with polycystic kidney disease. It is uncommon to remove native kidneys prior to a transplant.
“It was a really interesting experience,” Price said. “I had no idea what to expect once I entered the operating room. The kidney is brought in in this container that is basically a basinet. It has all kinds of monitoring on it.
“I didn’t see the kidney itself, but I did see them take the container lid off and the surgeon said, ‘It’s gorgeous.’ And that’s the last thing I remember him saying. Being the musician, he asked me about my music. He called up something I had played on and that’s what I heard as I was drifting off under the anesthesia.”
He hopes to get back to making music in the not so distant future. But for the time being, he’ll turn the page on a new chapter and see where the journey takes him.