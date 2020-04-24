Even though people are stuck at home, they are finding ways entertain and be entertained.
This past Sunday afternoon, Laina and Matt Brown brought out a violin and guitar and played music for their Grandview Acres neighborhood in Ellensburg. Neighbor Judy Phelps said people come outside and to listen from their front yards, making sure to maintain a safe distance.
Laina is a violinist who teaches her own private studio. She also teaches music at the Christian school. The Browns decided to play music because Laina missed hearing live music.
The two played recognizable music from their front lawn with their 2-year-old son Neil with them. They made sure to play his favorite song, “The Itsy-Bitsy Spider.”
Neighbors brought camping chairs to their front lawns to relax while listening to the live concert. Laina said she was happy to get such a positive response back from the community, and there is a chance they will do another concert.
“It was super fun, and it was fun to see everybody connected,” Laina said. “We hadn’t really had any neighborhood get-together or group-events, which made this super fun and special.”
Laina said she and Matt have played music together before, but the songs they played Sunday were not rehearsed. Matt does not teach a music class but does know how to play the guitar.
“I drug him along and he was a good sport,” Laina said. “I just wanted to share music with people and have a fun event.”