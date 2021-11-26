Local organizations partner on annual Christmas basket program BY KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Nov 26, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Packages of Christmas gifts await distribution for the annual Christmas Basket event in 2020. 588 children and seniors were adopted by 201 individuals for last year's event. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record file Packages of Christmas gifts await distribution for the annual Christmas Basket event in 2020. 588 children and seniors were adopted by 201 individuals for last year's event. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record file Packages of Christmas gifts await distribution for the annual Christmas Basket event in 2020. 588 children and seniors were adopted by 201 individuals for last year's event. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record file Packages of Christmas gifts await distribution for the annual Christmas Basket event in 2020. 588 children and seniors were adopted by 201 individuals for last year's event. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record file Packages of Christmas gifts await distribution for the annual Christmas Basket event in 2020. 588 children and seniors were adopted by 201 individuals for last year's event. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As families wrap up their Thanksgiving festivities, Christmas is fast approaching around the corner and local organizations are working hard to ensure families in need have presents to put under the tree.FISH Community Food Bank is partnering with a local church and Rotary clubs on this year’s annual Christmas basket event. FISH director Peggy Morache said the need is greater than ever this year for people to participate.“Right now, we’ve got 200 families who have registered, which is up significantly from last year,” she said. “There are more coming in every day. We have 150 people who have register to adopt families, and that number is going up every day.” After seeing the number of people who signed up in years past to adopt families in need, Morache said she is confident that the community will rise to the occasion as they always do.“It’s interesting to us that these numbers are so high, because we’ve seen it occur universally,” she said. “We’ve given over 400 turkeys out this year, as opposed to 320 last year. Our numbers are up significantly this holiday season.”Adding to the effort, Morache said the local Downer County Motorcycle Club has pitched in for the basket event.“They’ve been giving Christmas gifts to children for 36 years,” she said. “This year they decided to partner with us and be part of we give out. We have a substantial number of toys and gifts for the children.” HOW YOU CAN HELPMorache said the food bank is always looking for volunteers for the Christmas basket effort, and those who are interested can contact Ginny Blackson at the food bank with the times they are available to help. She said people who would like to donate a present but can’t adopt a family can contact the food bank with any questions as to what is needed.This year, the First Lutheran Church donated space for the basket organization and item collection efforts. Morache said the baskets will be ready to go out on Dec. 20, and families who sign up can either pick up their baskets from the church or have them delivered if need be. Kittitas County Search and Rescue will help in the delivery efforts along with FISH staff and volunteers.Morache said the deadline for families who would like to sign up for the program is Nov. 30, while the deadline to sign up to adopt a family is Dec. 2.“We still have people calling in every day, and we could sure use others who would like to adopt a family this holiday season,” she said.Whether it’s one present, sponsoring an entire family, or donating time to help organize and distribute the baskets, Morache said every ounce of effort helps make the community we live in a better place during the holiday season.“I think all you have to think about is a child this Christmas season who might wake up to nothing under the tree,” she said. “This will make a child’s Christmas morning memorable in a good way. We want to help anybody and everybody who needs it, and based on how dramatically up our numbers are, we know there’s a lot of people out there that needs that help. Nobody should feel any sort of embarrassment or dismay over asking help, because that’s what we’re here for.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Peggy Morache Fish Community Food Bank Christianity Social Service Christmas Food Bank Effort Ginny Blackson Present KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellWoman found dead in Easton identifiedEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorMissing Spokane Valley woman found on Blewett PassDeath notice: Kate DavisMan at center of 'Hunting Bigfoot' to attend Ellensburg showingNov. 22 blotter: Neighbor tracking Door Dash ordersMoments to Remember and Plaid Friday are on the way Nov. 26Spokane Valley woman missing after leaving Ellensburg Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter