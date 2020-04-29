With events involving all walks of life being subject to postponement or outright cancellation during the spring and summer seasons, local organizations are working to find ways to encourage volunteer activity in ways that are both safe and productive.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group has had to make adjustments to its annual Adopt-A-Stream program, which normally sees activity pick up this time of year. Program Coordinator Marissa Louie said the program is citizen-based and has been operating since 2016.
The program has eight active groups, with two additional groups that had planned on starting this spring before plans changed. Groups involved with the program are also affiliated with other organizations such as 4-H and Girl Scouts of America as well as local sports teams and scholastic clubs.
Louie said groups commit to conducting cleanups twice a year, giving them a sense of ownership along their adopted stretch of stream. Along with cleaning up refuse, the groups occasionally participate in other stewardship activities such as helping plant riparian buffers and clearing invasive species.
“In the four years since the program started, we have picked up over 4,700 pounds of trash,” she said. “We’ve had almost 600 volunteers logging almost 1,000 hours which is really great for the program. It really makes a difference for the streams.”
Louie said approximately five miles of streams out of 12 urban miles are currently adopted through the program.
“We’re almost halfway, which is very exciting,” she said. “The dream is to get all 12 miles adopted out. It’s really helped stream health in Ellensburg, which is one of the main goals of the program.”
Beyond the Adopt-A-Stream program, Louie said the organization has worked to find ways to engage their volunteer groups in stewardship opportunities, despite the cancellation of many volunteer events originally planned for spring. One of the strategies was to organize an Earth Week cleanup contest. The contest, which was shared on social media invited people to clean up trash while recreating. Participants posted pictures of their hauls to social media to compete for prizes.
“It makes a really big difference,” she said of the contest.
Another program Louie has been working on is a foster tree program. The program, also hosted via social media, begins this week and utilizes plants that were originally purchased for the now-cancelled spring volunteer events hosted by the organization.
“We obviously weren’t able to get them planted,” she said. “We thought a good way for people to still be engaged with that aspect was to foster some of these plants over the spring and summer and then come fall, we’ll have a few big volunteer events. All the people who fostered their plants can come plant them into a riparian buffer along some of the creeks around here.”
Louie said the organization will deliver the plants to volunteer's houses and provide a care guide for them. She said the foster program is perfectly suited for children and people who want to volunteer but aren’t comfortable leaving their homes at the moment.
“I think it grows a sense of ownership over the riparian buffers in this area, because people will have raised these plants and they get to plant them,” she said. “They will be invested in their health and care.”
People interested in participating in either the Adopt-A-Stream program or the foster plant program are encouraged to visit Mid-Columbia’s Facebook page for more details.