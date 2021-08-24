Local outdoor sports businesses have been having trouble meeting the demand during the pandemic. This is a result of supply problems, and an increase in demand as more people realize one thing that isn’t affected by COVID is the great outdoors.
Local stores such as the ReCycleShop and Mountain High Sports are waiting for product. Getting equipment from the supplier or manufacturer to local businesses is difficult for a number of reasons.
There can be problems at the factory, staff catches the virus and everything needs to be shutdown, there are transportation issues for the same reason and moving supplies across national borders can be time consuming. Local businesses are not the only ones affected, and outdoor stores across the country are in need of these products, meaning when the products are available, every store across the country is competing to get them.
“It’s kind of a a perfect storm,” said ReCycle Shop owner Fred Johnston. “We’re still trying to catch up, and probably will be until next year sometime.”
Johnston said bikes that used to take them a week to order and receive now can take over a year to arrive. When new bikes do come in, they usually don’t get to the shop floor, as many of them have already been sold.
“It has, I would say, progressively gotten worse over the last year, as far as being able to find things” said Mountain High Sports owner Tami Walton. “I think that the available supplies are depleted, and I have heard rumors of shortages… this is coming from all directions.”
Walton said the supply and demand problems have not affected the business too much, and prices for items have remained the same, they simply are not able to meet the demand of the community.
“We have been having supply issues from most of our vendors,” Walton said. “I don’t know if it’s anything specific, it’s just hard to get pretty much anything.”
Selling bikes is not the only business in the ReCycle Shop, they also work repairs. However, repair orders have also been backed up due to all the issues the business has been having. Johnston said it can easily take up to a month for a broken gear to be repaired, although there are some easier things they are able to do on the spot such as flat tires.
“Sometimes we are just too booked to do it, because we have our previous commitments and we have to be sure those are done on time,” Johnston said.
Both business owners said they have not been affected too much financially, they just simply don’t have all the products people may want — they just can’t supply all the demand.
“Most customers are a little frustrated but completely understanding because they are having the same experience with other products,” Johnston said. “Products in general that they usually can get immediately are having this issue.”