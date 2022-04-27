Citizens concerned about the development future of the forested areas surrounding Ronald, Roslyn and Cle Elum have an opportunity to have their voices heard, as a local partnership is resuming in-person meetings.
The Checkerboard Partnership Planning Committee is seeking citizen help in creating a Cle Elum Ridge Community Forest. According to a release from the partnership, it was formed in 2019 as a diverse and inclusive team bringing the community together to permanently protect 27,000 acres of privately owned forest lands in Upper Kittitas County located in three distinct areas: Cabin Creek, Taneum and Cle Elum Ridge.
“Solutions have been sought to ensure all 27,000 acres would all be safeguarded from development,” the release said. “The Checkerboard Partnership is working to transfer the Cabin Creek and Taneum lands to state and federal agencies, contiguous with their surrounding ownership. We believe the Cle Elum Ridge can be well-managed as a community forest.”
As a community forest, the release said Cle Elum Ridge will connect Upper County towns to an expansive trails network, thousands of forested acres, and the Teanaway Community Forest, while curtailing residential development that threatens the ridge.
“A community forest will benefit the local tourism and forestry economies while supporting public access, fire safety, cross-boundary management, environmental education and traditional tribal resources,” the release said.
Gary Berndt, Checkerboard Partnership member who formerly served as mayor of Cle Elum and also was a Kittitas County Commissioner, said in the release that the partnership is a way for community members to become involved in the process and having a sense of ownership over the landscape that surrounds their communities.
“I remember when Plum Creek Timber Company placed approximately 7,500 acres for sale close to Cle Elum and Roslyn and we felt certain that no one would purchase or develop that,” Berndt said in the release. “Those lands are now the 5-star resort Suncadia and it has changed the community’s access and use of the lands they were used to.”
LOCALS WANTED
The Checkerboard Partnership seeks to learn from those past experiences and involve the community through public involvement, with one major focus being Cle Elum Ridge.
In the fall of 2020, the release said Checkerboard Partnership released a survey to gather community input. The survey had approximately 700 respondents, with approximately 400 coming from residents. Cle Elum Ridge was identified by both residents and non-residents as the most valued land of the three areas included in the survey, the other two being Taneum and Cabin Creek.
The partnership held its first in-person meeting since the pandemic Tuesday, and Kittitas Conservation Trust Project Manager Melissa Speeg said the turnout was promising, with approximately two dozen people attending.
“We had everyone from representatives of our local cities to community members and others who are interested in supporting the effort,” she said of the meeting.
Speeg said the monthly meetings will touch on a variety of topics, including the development of a relationship with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to create the community forest.
“They would be the owners and managers of the forest if everything works out,” she said of the potential partnership. “We’ve been working towards that, and now we are looking at ways to reach out to our community to inform everyone about it, as well as doing some advocacy work.”
Along with a developing a framework for advocacy and outreach, Speeg said fundraising strategy is always a high priority, in order to ensure the funds are in place to move forward with a partnership of this magnitude, especially when it comes to long-term maintenance of the lands.
When it comes to community input when looking at the path ahead, Speeg said the sky’s the limit for those interested in getting involved. There are a multitude of different capacities that residents can become active in the partnership depending on the time and energy they have to dedicate to the cause.
“I think this is the perfect post-COVID opportunity to give people something they can participate in,” she said. “People can participate in just attending the meetings every month, but there’s also a lot of smaller group work that we do. We break out and work to achieve different things before bringing them back to the larger group. We have an outreach and engagement group, a future funding group, and a government group. There’s plenty of work for people that have more time to invest.”
Although the management aspects of the partnership with DNR will be determined down the road, Speeg said the big push at the moment is making sure the lands are conserved so residents don’t lose access to them. She said the more people become involved in the cause, the higher chance of expedited success will be in achieving the partnership’s goal.
“Our community is key to this,” she said. “The whole idea of the community forest is that we’re going to be creating benefits for everyone in the community, so we absolutely want the participation, and at a minimum the input of the community in what they’d like to see. If we’re unsuccessful, these lands could go to development. We would lose access to our trails up there, the beautiful scenery the ridge provides, the forest health and fire benefits it provides. All those things could be lost if we aren’t successful.”