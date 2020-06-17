Over the years, 35-year-old Rev. Mark Wagner has found a couple of rocks to cling to over the years, bringing peace of mind to his world — his spiritual connection and his music.
The lead pastor at the Ellensburg United Methodist Church and member of the Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association is an accomplished singer/song writer, having sold over 50,000 albums internationally as an international touring artist and producer.
His first full-length release, “Sun’s Gonna Rise,” recorded in Nashville, gained national attention in the industry upon its release. Wagner has another song out, finishing up one he’s been tinkering with since 2017, called “With You Always.”
TURBULENT TIMES
During turbulent times, people need a reminder that God is with you always, he said. So, he finished up a song and posted it on his music page — Mark Wagner Music — on Facebook. Despite having a masters degree from Fuller Theological Seminary Northwest in Seattle, he’s still searching for answers like the rest of the world.
“I’m actually a millennial, so as a young pastor I have an idea of what younger people are looking for. I hope to create an environment where they can talk about real issues and what’s happening in their lives,” said Wagner, who has six albums available on streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.
“I wrote the chorus of ‘With You Always’ in 2017, wondering when, if ever, I would finish and release it. The rest of the song seemed to elude me. Then, on a cold morning in early March, as I began to realize the severity of this COVID-19 crisis, the words began to flow. I sat down with my guitar and finished the song in less than a half an hour. The message is a clear reminder that in the midst of fear and uncertainty, God is present with us. I cannot think of a more-timely message for today.”
TENSION
As for the rest — the political strife, racial tension and the worst pandemic since the Spanish Flu of 1918, he says he struggles with what to do like all Americans.
“Each week I try to weave a message of justice into my sermon, but I always feel like it’s not enough,” he said on his Facebook page. How do we respond to national and local tragedies?
Posting a word on Facebook or an image on Instagram seems trite and inauthentic, he continued. Words are not enough. Going to church on Sunday, Bible study on Wednesday, and praying for a hurting world is not enough. I will no longer hide behind a message of conversion and biblicism, ignoring the fundamental teaching of scriptures, which commands me to do justice.
“The song just popped into my head when the time was right,” said Wagner, who graduated from Boston University with a Doctorate in Transformational Leadership two weeks ago. “It’s not about going to heaven someday. It’s about bringing heaven to Earth and working toward reconciliation and equality.”
“I started working on it long before all the stuff with George Floyd and the racial tension. Police brutality has been building ever since we started bringing African-Americans to this country. The song is meant to lift people that are down, but it’s also a wake-up call. What’s going on today is not just a social issue, a racial issue, it’s a spiritual issue.”
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.
Wagner chose to complete his doctoral studies at Boston University because it is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. completed his, he said. He has always admired Dr. King.
“I chose his words for this song because his message is that life is not all there is. We are all marching towards a new future together,” Wagner said. “There are few people in American history that have transformed our society in a manner as lasting as Dr. King.”
Wagner is currently working on a new album, which he plans to release toward the end of the summer. He’s also working on a project that will be recorded in Nashville, Tenn.
Until then, his efforts will be to try and make the world a better place through action and not just words.