While it seems hard to believe it’s only been just 10 days since Gov. Jay Inslee issued the “Stay at Home, Stay Healthy order (March 23), Ellensburg is settling in as best it can for the long haul.
Reports on social distancing in the United States, as disruptive as it is, still paint a grim picture of a pandemic that is likely to ravage the country over the next several months, killing close to 200,000 Americans and infecting millions more, according to the Washington Post.
Like the rest of the community, those on the front lines are dealing with it as best they can. Whole Health Pharmacy co-owner Clint Knight and his partner Ryan Scheffelmaier, closed their lobby at the new store at 800 S. Pearl St., Suite 1 and have gone strictly to a drive-through operation. They also have a delivery service.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
As a hometown pharmacy, they are doing their best to keep up with supply and demand.
“Right now, we’re completely out of hand sanitizer and thermometers. We must have 30 to 40 people a day coming in looking for those things,” Knight said, who has been a pharmacist for the past 10 years. “They’re just not available.
“A lot of people are trying to get stocked up on medication and insurance companies are allowing override policy to allow that to happen. People are worried if they are going to make it though a prescription to the refill, but we’re doing the best we can. Because of that, it’s made pharmacies really busy and cuts into our supply chain.”
The suggestion of a constant need to wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer whenever possible. Knight said a good scrub with soap and water is every bit as effective, especially with the shortage of sanitizer.
SOAP AND WATER
“Soap and water work just as good, if not better, as long as people are washing their hands correctly,” Knight said. “The friction of washing your hands helps a great deal, as long as people wash for a continuous period of time. The key is the hot water.”
Heritage Distilling Co. has begun production of hand and surface sanitizer at its flagship distillery in Gig Harbor. According to a press release, the company plans to produce 15,000 gallons a month. Knight said they are also working with another local distillery that is considering converting to hand sanitizer, which will help with the shortage in the meantime.
There has been an increase in the numbers of people wearing protective masks when out in public, hoping to cut down on the spread of COVID-19 passed through an airborne virus. Knight said that’s not as effective as people might think, though it does make sense.
“The CDC has said that using a mask is about using it correctly. But there’s more of a chance of touching your face more if it slides or moves around,” he said. “You’re more apt to gain exposure touching your face all the time than not wearing one.
“The mask thing is interesting because we had a huge stock up right before this happened and we’re nearly out of masks right now.”
LOCAL PHARMACY
Knight and Scheffelmaier worked at the Downtown Pharmacy before that business closed. Knight was not an owner in that business operation. But after opening Whole Health eight months ago, he and his partner given serious thought to the business side of their operation. Where corporate businesses like Safeway or Rite Aide might have several pharmacists available, it’s just the two at Whole Health.
“From a business perspective, this is going to effect the country moving forward for years,” he said. “We’re making sure that only one of us is working at one time. If one of us should get sick it would be detrimental.”
From the front lines to the front room, Ellensburg is in this for the long haul.