Nick Burson is one part cop, one part creative artist, and 100 percent thrill-seeker.
The 11-year Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police Officer has a lot going on with his day job, so when he gets away, he really gets away. He recently climbed five volcanoes in five days, leaving the town, work and everything associated with it in the distance.
“I took a mountaineering course in college and that’s what got me hooked on climbing,” he said, standing in the middle of the Western Culture and Art Center lobby Friday afternoon. “The mountains have always been my stress relief, get-away place, and I take a camera with me — nothing fancy.”
What he sees through the lens will never compare to what he sees through his eyes, but what he captures on digital image has landed him a spot in the Clymer Museum of Art, actually the new space dedicated to up-and-coming artists on the wall between the main lobby and the entrance to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. The space debuted during the First Friday Art Walk and the cop/mountaineer/photographer was on hand to see his work on display along with Re Hart’s guitar work and Brenda McPherson’s glass art.
Debbie Hulbert, creative chief at Keigh Design, has rented wall and dedicated it to introducing unknown artists from around the Kittitas County. If things go well, she might expand the exhibit to the opposite wall. Anyway you slice it, it is a prime spot in the Western Culture and Art Center.
“There is a lot of unknown talent and the Clymer Museum has a great reputation. I’d love to see people spend more time in it,” Hulbert said. “We’re very excited about giving the opportunity to people you might not have heard before and giving them a chance to show and possibly sell their work.”
Burson has been climbing most of his life and a couple of years ago he tackled five volcanoes in the Pacific Northwest on that dream adventure.
His work depicts what he sees from the top of the mountain, hanging clouds, landscapes not seen from Main Street along with vegetation and plants born at altitude and fighting for survival.
“I’m a thrill-seeker and love to challenge myself. When you make it to the top, there’s nothing like it,” he said. “I did all five Washington volcanoes — Adams, St. Helens, Rainier, Glacier Peak and Baker.
“I can never get the photography to look like what I see, not at all. It’s close sometimes, but you can never truly capture something that’s bigger than life. The colors, the lighting — the picture is one thing, but you can never capture the smell or the sounds and everything else that goes a long with it.”
As the people from the First Friday Art Walk browsed through the display taking in the work from the newest artists on their very first display, their thoughts and impressions seemed to leave a favorable impression, which is all any inspiring artist can hope for.
Burson’s passion for the great outdoors turned into the unexpected opportunity to share what he sees from the top of the mountain and the great wilderness of Washington state. And even though the art lovers moving through the gallery missed out on the smells and sounds of life above tree line, they were able to catch a glimpse through the lens of someone willing to make the trek.