Now that Halloween is over, scores of families are inevitably planning on where to dispose of their used-up pumpkins. A local pig sanctuary has the answer: spare them from the landfill and donate them for a good cause.
Pigture Perfect Rescue and Sanctuary in Ellensburg will be collecting the unwanted gourds in the small parking lot adjacent to Main Street directly in front of Super 1 Foods on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. People with pumpkin donations should keep their eyes out for the white truck with orange hopefully spilling out of the back.
Sanctuary owner Mandee Maehem said this is the first year she has called out for the community to donate their pumpkins to the cause. As the pigs stop their grazing habits going into winter, she said the monthly cost of food for her 35 residents can approach $700 per month. Having fed pumpkins to them in previous years, she said the call for donation is a perfect fit for them.
“I need all the assistance I can get,” she said. “The pumpkins are healthy for them and it’s food for them that people are just going to waste.”
With the collection effort, Maehem said her hope is that each of the 35 pigs will have at least pumpkin to enjoy all to themselves. When the pumpkins reach the sanctuary, she said the feeding process is as fun as it is beneficial.
“We go outside and do a pumpkin smash,” she said. “The pigs just love it. They go crazy with them and run off with a piece. If they get a big piece, they’ll go hide it.”
Although she has had a pig as a pet since her teens, Maehem began the sanctuary on her five-acre property in 2017 when she realized the numbers of people surrendering their pet pigs as they grew too large.
“I don’t know what the statistic is now, but at the time, the statistic of getting rid of your pet pig was that 75% of people would do that,” she said. “They would go to home after home after home or would be dumped or abused.”
An effort that began with two pigs eventually grew to 35. The residents are of different breeds and come from different backgrounds, but they share one element in common: a caring owner and an ideal setting to frolic and enjoy their lives. Maehem said she loves hosting families to come out and learn about her residents.
“I have people come out to pet them, and eventually I want to do more of that,” she said. “We love having guests here and the pigs love the attention.”
Beyond the Saturday event, Maehem said the sanctuary will continue taking pumpkin donations from people who may want to hold on to theirs a little longer. She said the sanctuary is always looking for donations of food scraps, especially in the winter when grazing isn’t possible for her residents. A trough is located front of the sanctuary where people can drop off their unwanted food, although she asks that people omit some items from their drop-offs.
“The only thing I don’t feed them is meat, because it can make them aggressive.” she said. “Basically, they’ll eat anything a human can eat. Also, if people want to come and feed their pumpkins to the pigs here, they can do that too.”