Kittitas County political party officials were horrified and appalled by the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday night. As of Jan. 8, five people have died from the violence, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer that succumbed to his injuries Thursday night.
“I am absolutely saddened and appalled at the violence that took place, the destruction of property and obviously life,” Kittitas County Republican Party Chair Marlene Pfeifer said. “I’m absolutely appalled by that, I condemn it to the highest extent I can do.”
As many news outlets have reported, a pro-Trump crowd of rioters stormed the Capitol Building in an attempt to stop votes from being counted, claiming the national presidential election was rigged, although all evidence has shown otherwise.
“I obviously was very horrified and saddened by what happened yesterday (Wednesday), and I think we witnessed the full impact of a deranged and dishonest and racist president,” Kittitas County Democratic Party Chair Julie Cloninger said.
While Cloninger placed the blame for the violence squarely on the shoulders of President Trump and the other members of the GOP who supported him, Pfeifer said this violence is a passion shared by both sides of current politics, comparing the violence to the Black Lives Matter protests that were common across the nation in 2020.
“I understand it, they have such a passion, as does the other side. None of it makes sense, none of it is acceptable,” Pfeifer said.
Pfeifer said she doesn’t believe the 2020 election was fair, but she has accepted that Joe Biden is the current presidential elect who will be sworn into office Jan. 20.
Cloninger said she hopes the president is held accountable for all but ordering his supporters to storm the Capitol, and those who refuse to do so are as evil as he is.
“I don’t think politics should dictate what our beliefs are,” Cloninger said. “I think that our beliefs and the basic tenets of humanity and equality and civility should dictate our policies.”