Jack and Jill’s House, an Ellensburg family-owned preschool, has been named the 2023 Small Business Association Seattle District Rural Small Business of the Year, according to a press release.
Founder and lead teacher Melissa Gillaspy opened the doors in 2008 with her husband Jacob to provide a quality preschool experience to local children. She has taught more than 500 students across academic programs during the school year and nature camps in the summer months, the release states.
The couple launched Jack and Jill’s Kits 4 Kids in 2020 as an innovative way to provide learning materials to families of children unable to attend school in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. The themed kits not only helped reach students at home but also were an effective adaptation, which helped the family business stay afloat with new revenue streams.
When Melissa Gillaspy first met with her SBDC advisor, she had ideas for the new learning kits, but no experience marketing and selling retail products. Through one-on-one assistance, she was able to strategize the financial aspects of the new venture, plan for the inventory of supplies, develop a social media presence, and a website with e-commerce capabilities.
The company has already outgrown the initial storage space for their Kits 4 Kids product line, and they are working to build a shop to accommodate the growth in consumer demand, the release states.
“When we started our preschool, we had no idea our reach would extend beyond our classroom,” Gillaspy said in the release. “Our journey hasn’t been an easy one, but it has taught us, and our children, that good things can come from difficult circumstances.”
SBA Seattle District Director Kerrie Hurd said in the release that Gillaspy demonstrated innovation and determination to overcome circumstances in growing a business that made a positive impact on community members.
The SBA Rural Small Business of the Year award is part of National Small Business Week, which runs April 30 to May 6, and recognizes small business owners who demonstrate staying power and substantiated history as an established business with at least three years of business operation.
Winners must also show growth in net worth and business expansion, increase in jobs and sales, innovativeness of products or services, response to adversity, and contributions to community-oriented projects.