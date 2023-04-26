Support Local Journalism


Jack and Jill’s House, an Ellensburg family-owned preschool, has been named the 2023 Small Business Association Seattle District Rural Small Business of the Year, according to a press release.

Founder and lead teacher Melissa Gillaspy opened the doors in 2008 with her husband Jacob to provide a quality preschool experience to local children. She has taught more than 500 students across academic programs during the school year and nature camps in the summer months, the release states.


