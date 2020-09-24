As the growing season wraps up and farmers put their last crops of hay up in the Kittitas Valley, high prices and strong demand makes for a solid end to an otherwise rocky season.
Amidst challenges for traditional buying strategies during the pandemic and inclement weather conditions during first cutting, local farmers were at least able to count on a solid water supply that guaranteed 100% of prorationed irrigation and relatively consistent weather.
Anderson Hay and Grain CEO Mark Anderson said the supply of high-grade dairy and horse timothy was more limited than other years for first cutting, with more mid and low-grade product put up due to harvest conditions in the region.
“A lot of that was due to not being able to cut timothy on time,” he said. “We just ended up with some untimely rain and wind events. A lot of timothy had to wait eight to 10 days before it could be cut.”
Although quality during first cutting was lower than average, Anderson said buyers will be willing to pay higher prices this year due to a few factors. One major factor he pointed out is that timothy hay acreage was down this year, especially in the Columbia Basin, one of the largest growing areas in the region. He said farmers in that region planted some of their crops later than the ideal time, which didn’t fare well with last year’s conditions.
“With less snowpack and more wind events, there was a lot of that seeding that just didn’t make it through the winter,” he said.
SMOKE AND SECOND CUTTING
Anderson said growers in the valley had a favorable second cutting this year, with most of the farmers being able to put up their crop before the smoke event that choked the valley in the last couple weeks. For farmers that weren’t able to cut in time, Anderson said heavy smoke in the atmosphere has a major impact on the harvest schedule.
“The smoke cuts out a lot of the UV rays in the sunlight, so the hay doesn’t dry if it’s been cut,” he said. “Fortunately, this year the smoke events were later, and a lot of the hay was put up before we got the smoke. That was a good thing compared to years where we got the smoke in the middle of August. This year it was after Labor Day basically and that helped a lot of people get their hay up.”
Although most of the farmers got their crops cut and dried prior to the smoke event, Anderson said some were not able to and are still waiting for a favorable window to finish this year’s harvest.
He said acreage was down even further for second cutting compared to first, and the combination of that and high prices provided for a strong finish for area farmers.
“We’ve seen higher quality during harvest on the second cutting and prices have been good because supplies are pretty limited,” he said.
MARKET CONDITIONS
With conditions and water supplies being more favorable this year, Anderson said there is concern about farmers in the Columbia Basin planting more timothy for next year due to a softer market for alfalfa, flooding the market and bringing prices down.
“You do worry about how many people are hoping to have more timothy next year,” he said. “There’s only so much demand for timothy right now.”
One major factor Anderson said created challenges this year was the inability for foreign hay buyers to make their customary series of trips to the Kittitas Valley to view the product in person. Pandemic-related travel restrictions made this tradition all but impossible for most.
“You’ve got customers struggling to understand quality and pricing,” he said. “There’s been a lot of activity on that, especially with customers not being able to visit. It’s taking longer for the market to put the whole story together.”
Although prices and quality have been confusing for foreign buyers conducting business remotely, Anderson said it is difficult to know whether that will have an effect on next year’s market conditions.
“Generally speaking, there’s less timothy carryover this year than there was last year,” he said. “The expectation is that you would expect everything to be moving out with this year’s crop once buyers get going. There is concern on some of this middle average dairy grade type of hay. There’s more of that and pricing is a little higher than last year, but it’s just going to take some time for all of that to play out.”
Anderson said timothy acreage in the Kittitas Valley stays around the same number from year to year, and with plenty of water supply left into the end of the season, farmers will have plenty of time to get their seeding done and prepare for a potentially strong growing season next year.
“The fields are establishing pretty well from what we’ve seen,” he said.
Despite the issues that faced both producers and exporters this year, Anderson said the favorable market conditions provided for a solid finish to the year as farmers look toward next season.
“Given the circumstances this year, it could have been a lot worse for local growers,” he said.