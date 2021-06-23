The quilts are a small token of appreciation, but the gesture, the reaching out, has brought more than one tear or two to both recipient and presenter.
Last weekend local quilting club, Quilters in the Valley, presented its 161st quilt as part of its recognition to local service men and women in Kittitas County. On a national scale, the Quilt of Valor Foundation has distributed 260,000 quilts to American since 2003.
The local group made its first presentation in August of 2018, and has since made presentations in homes, churches, restaurants and the Veteran’s Association. Prior to the pandemic, Quilters in the Valley became the only known group to sew for 24 hours as part of the National Sewing Day.
The pandemic slowed the process, but not the purpose, spokesman Kathy Cruse said,
“We have been doing (presentations) all along,” Cruse said. “During the pandemic, we received direction from the national foundation on how to proceed.
“I was still going to people’s homes. We didn’t ever really stop. We would go to the door with masks on to be respectful and make sure everyone’s safe. It was good and let them know we are respectful.”
From a monetary perspective, the handcrafted quilts cost around $500 when completed. But it is the humble, grateful response to someone saying, “Thank you for your service,” that makes it priceless.
“It’s very humbling. A lot of the veterans we present to are Vietnam era vets that were not thanked properly,” Cruse said. “This means an awful lot to them and you can see from the tears in their eye or from their spouses watching how much it means.
“A lot of veterans (from World War II) are in their 90s, and it means something to them, too. This is a way to heal some of those old wounds and let our men and women know we appreciate their efforts and what they’ve done in service for their country.”
The quilts have to meet a standard of excellence. They are a quality-made quilt, not a “charity quilt,” according to the website. A Quilt of Valor has to be quilted, not tied, which means hand or machine quilting.
They are awarded, not just passed out like magazines or videos, and say unequivocally, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.”
Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with quite literally a dream. Founder Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed in Iraq, she said on the website.
“The dream was as vivid as life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter.”
Then, as if viewing a movie, she saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change, Roberts said on the website.
Like a letter or a photograph from home, the Quilts of Valor are a constant reminder of what is being accomplished through the efforts of America’s men and service women around the globe.