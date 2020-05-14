Business as usual used to be a term for normal. But in today’s COVID-19 pandemic world it is anything but normal, and local Realtors, brokers and appraisers are just happy to be working, different as it may be.
According to realtor.com, there are 486 active homes for sale in Kittitas County with 185 of those homes for sale in Ellensburg. Rockethomes.com states the median price is $386,521, which is an increase of 5.7% since last year. Most homes for sale in Kittitas County stay on the market for 45 days, according to Redfin.com and the median price per square foot in Kittitas County has decreased by 4.5% over the past year.
STILL PRODUCTIVE
Ken Rusch, Center Point Realty LLC, says it’s a seller’s market despite stay-at-home restrictions in a world-wide pandemic.
“We’ve been affected by the lack of inventory and the lack of qualified buyers out there. I think it’s affected all of us,” Rusch said. “In the last three years, April and May are two months we see spikes for housing going up on the market. People tend not to want to move in or sell in the winter time. I honestly believe it’s a seller’s market. We still have a lot of activity.”
Rory Savage, owner/broker Windermere Real Estate said there’s been several changes as to how property is shown and a heavy reliance on virtual showings online.
“We have been able to show houses during all of this, but we have to practice social distancing,” Savage said. “We can only have one person in the home at a time. Given the circumstances, we can still show homes and still list homes. Some of the challenges on the title company side, are the closing. It is a little more cumbersome now because we still have to sign all the documents.”
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Rusch agreed, agreed with the social distancing. If a couple are taking a look, one goes inside and the other waits outside. If they want to interchange, that’s fine, but again it’s just one and never a group showing.
“We still are able to show houses as long as we wear our protective gear,” he said. “We use mask, gloves, and usually booties going into the house. If we have houses with residents in them.
“We’re making sure we’re not touching anything even if we do have gloves. It’s basically, one person and one agent in the house at any given time.”
The real estate process is not just affecting agents and brokers, but has also had an impact on appraisals as well.
Jeremy Bair with Appraisal Source Northwest is just a one-man appraisal show, but he still maintains around 10 to 15 appraisals a week, he said.
APPRAISALS
“I can’t speak for anybody else, but this hasn’t really changed much other than my procedures with visiting people’s homes,” Bair said. “I wear gloves and masks when I work. It hasn’t changed as far as volume.
“I don’t deal with all the stuff the agents do when they’re trying to show houses, market houses and do listings. But all lenders require an appraisal to go through standard lending procedures, but as a one-man appraisal show it hasn’t really affected me much other than taking more precautions. At least, I’m able to work.”
SAFETY KEY ISSUE
Safety is the key issue, and that has become the business as usual component of the day.
“It’s a little bit awkward at times, I’m not going to lie. But we’re doing our best to keep everybody safe,” Rusch said. “This is a terrible disease and it’s killing a lot of people. From my side of it, I see the devastation of it from my small business owners and people that have jobs deemed non-essential.
“Here in Kittitas County, we’ve had fewer confirmed cases, so I’d like to see gradual steps to reopening. But we have to keep our families safe.”