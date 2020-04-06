Recovery groups around the world are combining the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual principles that made Alcoholics Anonymous one of the most successful self-help movements of the 20th century with 21st century technology to stay connected during trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By converting to digital meetings, Alcoholics Anonymous group members can still continue to support the primary purpose — to carry its message to the alcoholic who still suffers — by using digital platforms like Zoom and Google Hangouts.
“I like ‘em,” one Cle Elum A.A. member said. “We’re still a small enough group that you know most of the faces that show up. We’ve had seven or eight each night since we started (three weeks ago), where Ellensburg might have 15 to 20. But it’s good and it keeps people from isolating.”
KITTITAS COUNTY
Kittitas County A.A. is part of District 10 and Area 92 and has around 37 meetings on a weekly basis, seven days a week. According to Kittitascountyaa.org, A.A. in the digital age has taken on a new meaning in these challenging times, reminding its members A.A. is not just a “place,” but exists in the hearts, minds and help offered.
The longtime recovery standards like reading the Grapevine, a meeting in print, or keeping a telephone list to stay in touch by phone or social media will forever have its place, AA.org said. But Central/Inter-group offices and area service structures have added information to their websites on how to change a meeting from in-person to a digital platform.
“We’ve had more telephone traffic from people just needing to talk to someone,” said Steve, with the Yakima Central Washington Central Office. “We try to direct them to the various digital meetings available in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
“There’s generally four or five digital meetings a day. I’ve been noticing eight-nine people on at any one time. But as this (Stay at Home directive) goes on, I would expect that number to grow. Some of the larger cities are seeing huge numbers of people taking advantage of what’s available.”
DIGITAL PLATFORM
The recovery community in Kittitas County can visit https://www.kittitascountyaa.org/announcements/zoom-meetings to find links to local groups in the Valley.
“I just downloaded the Zoom app to my phone,” the Cle Elum A.A. member said. “It’s pretty easy to do. Then you log into whatever meeting you want to join.”
Like anything online, Zoom and other conference call platforms are subject to hackers, but the original A.A. concept of sharing in general way at a meeting still applies, where more in-detail aspects should be discussed privately with a sponsor or close friend.
To find a local meeting in Washington state, visit https://aa.org/pages/en_US/find-local-aa.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS
Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in 1935 and is currently in its 85th year since founding members Bill Wilson and Dr. Bob Smith first met in Akron, Ohio. The ideals that came out of that initial meeting have expanded into a global movement where one alcoholic helping another can be found in 180 nations with an estimated membership of over 2 million people, according to aa.org.
Meetings are just a part of the recovery process, said Ellensburg A.A. Red, who’s a 75-year-old who took his last drink in 1975. There’s far more to recovery, like prayer and meditation, writing assignments that help with personal discovery, and discussing lifestyle changes with a sponsor, he said.
“I’m sober by the grace of God and that’s just a fact,” said Red, who’s been sober 43 years. “I’ve been sober long enough that I’m comfortable being alone, but I understand somebody new might need to be with other people.
“Either way, I still do the things I was told to do in the very beginning. The first thing I do when I get up in the morning is get my coffee and then I start my morning meditation. I read from the Big Book and my service manuals. But it’s that conscious contact with my Higher Power that gives me strength to make the necessary changes to stay sober another day.”
PASS IT ON
Red is old school, he’ll be the first to tell you. He relies on the basic text called Alcoholics Anonymous, the Big Book as it’s called in the recovery community, because the first edition had thick pages that made it look bigger than it really was. There also several other works written by Bill Wilson, including “As Bill Sees It,” “Language of the Heart,” “Pass It On,” and others.
On page 85 in the Big Book, Bill writes, “We are not cured of alcoholism. What we really have is a daily reprieve, contingent on the maintenance of our spiritual condition.”
Red takes that to heart, he said, basing his program of recovery and his daily life around unity, recovery and service.
AS BILL SEES IT
“I’ll read anything Bill W. wrote. But there’s other books that help — like “Dr. Bob and the Good Oldtimers. It’s important to know the history and follow the directions. It’s been working for 85 years now and that’s good enough for me.”
As other recovery groups began to see the success of Alcoholics Anonymous, some 34 different 12-Step programs came about, using the A.A. format of recovery. Groups like Narcotics, Gambling, Overeaters Anonymous and many, many more have put millions of people on a different path to a better way of life.
Due to the current changing health situation, A.A. meetings across the U.S. and Canada have closed. AA.org, is giving free access to 2020 Grapevine and La Viña issues.
ONLINE RESOURCES
Where monthly speaker meetings and potlucks have also been put on hold, recovery communities do have access to national and regional speakers through YouTube.com. Speakers from all aspects of recovery are sharing their message right to a phone or computer.
It’s an age-old process, but the recovery communities continue to move forward through the era of the COVID-19 pandemic — One Day at a Time.