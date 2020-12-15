The holiday giving spirit is alive and well in Kittitas County.
The Kittitas County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen partnered with Second Harvest Friday to distribute 340 meals to families in need at the Kittitas Valley Events Center. The meal kits included beef roasts and both perishable and nonperishable items. Volunteers from participating organizations helped make the event a success, along with employees from Super 1, national guardsmen, local high school students and FFA members.
The beef distributed at the event is part of the Beef Counts program, created in 2010 by the Washington State Beef Commission in partnership with Second Harvest, Northwest Harvest and Food Lifeline. This year brought some logistic changes to the event due to public health concerns from the pandemic. The event is typically held in the Cattlemen’s headquarters, but the decision was made to hold it at the fairgrounds, with this year’s event being held in a drive-through format. This year’s food was prepackaged for distribution, which is also new for the event.
Judy Ragland with the Kittitas County Cattlewomen said that this year’s turnout was amongst the highest they’ve seen since the event began approximately 10 years ago. With the inclement weather that can affect the valley in December, she said the drive-through format was an ideal change for the event.
“We flat ran out by 1:30,” she said. “It really wasn’t surprising to see that kind of demand in light of everything else. This year, when people could just buzz by in their cars and everything was prepacked to hand to them, it really worked slick.”
Ragland said a blend of veteran volunteers and first timers worked seamlessly to package the food and get it out to the vehicles.
“We’ve always had such a great group,” she said. “They kind of know the ropes now. Everybody knew what the needed to keep doing.”
On top of distributing the food, Ragland said her organization collected $4,300 in donations that they handed over to Second Harvest at the end of the event.
“We were really pleased with how it all worked out,” she said. “The community has reacted that way each year to our call.”
Distributing food to those in need is nothing new for Second Harvest, who sent their mobile food truck to two other events along with Ellensburg last week. The organization has seen a drastic increase in mobile events during 2020. This year, they have attended 427, whereas in 2019 they attended 130.
The increase in events correlates with the COVID-19 pandemic and has been felt throughout the region. According to an email from Second Harvest Community Partnerships Director Eric Williams, Feeding America updated projections looking at residents of 21 counties in Eastern Washington and five in Northern Idaho who face food insecurity, looking at the difference between before the pandemic hit and after. The projections show that since 2018, the number of food-insecure people in the Inland Northwest is projected to increase by 32 percent, and the number of food-insecure children is projected to rise by 43 percent.
Williams said the events that the mobile food truck attends is meant to be a supplement to local food banks in the areas it visits, and that the need is most palpable in rural areas like Kittitas County.
“The supplemental need has been off the charts as you can see in the numbers,” he said. “The focus is to get that mobile market to rural areas that otherwise may be underserved and may not have a pantry near them.”
Even in areas like Kittitas County that does have a fully-functioning food bank, Williams said the turnout for Friday’s event shows that the extra need is there.
“Our partners have seen anywhere from a 40 to 60% increase,” he said. “Almost everybody has seen a 50% increase or more, and we recognize the value of those partners like the ones we have in Kittitas County. They are vital in our work to get food out to people.”
Another challenge Williams said Second Harvest has faced is the ability to mobilize volunteers that aren’t at heightened risk during the pandemic due to their age, an issue that has been experienced at local food banks as well.
“Folks in that demographic really have to be careful,” he said. “The volunteer efforts that go into events like this are just tremendous.”
With the logistical changes needed to meet the increased demand in 2020, Williams said a foundation is being established for organizations like Second Harvest to rise to future demands even after the pandemic has subsided.
“We’re doing things in a completely different way,” he said. “Our business model is completely different than it was this time last year on all sorts of fronts, particularly logistics. We’re learning about how we can be more efficient and get more food to more people, and I think it’s going to take more time before we figure out what things work well and what we’ll do in the future.”
Logistics aside, the event is all about the food. Williams said the event would not have been possible if not for the state’s beef producers, cattlemen and women that have pitched in to make a success over the last decade.
“This has been a 10-year relationship, and they have really stepped up once again,” he said. “We’re so grateful that they have.”