As the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the community, local providers want to ensure citizens know they have resources available if they feel their situation is spiraling out of control.
September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and manifestations of stress, depression, anxiety, and extremes such as suicidal thoughts and substance abuse and addiction have all seen increases throughout the country amidst the pandemic. Although the signs may be more difficult to detect in rural areas like Kittitas County, they still exist among our neighbors.
Comprehensive Healthcare Kittitas County Director Greg Aubol said they initially saw a drop in inquiries for service around the time of the first stay-at-home order. In April, the organization fielded 50 inquires, but the numbers have increased since then. In June, Aubol said they received 80 inquiries, 72 in July and 80 in August.
“I think in May we were at 66,” he said. “We’ve seen an upward trend in that time. What we know is that in the five counties that Comprehensive serves, there is not an increase in the number of people requesting services at this time compared to previous years.”
Although the trend initially showed an increase in inquiries, Aubol said there is an unsureness around whether the current numbers being on par with previous years is related to the pandemic, although he said they suspect it to be.
“We seem to be back to our baseline,” he said. “One of the things that is impacting referrals is that there are fewer students coming back to Central Washington University.”
Numbers aside, Aubol said staff members are seeing more manifestations of despair, oftentimes due to isolation and that the despair is commonly expressed through depressive symptoms.
“It’s clear that people are experiencing more depression and despair in response to the pandemic,” he said. “One of the strongest things we recommend to people to maintain mental health during this time is to not be isolated. Maintaining social connections is really important.”
Aubol said those connections can be as simple as having video chats with friends and said getting outdoors is an effective way to interact safely and improve mental health.
“We have kind of a double whammy right now with the COVID restrictions and the smoke,” he said. “Being active and doing things that help you to feel capable, competent, confident and help you feel good about yourself. Those are the types of things we’re encouraging people to engage in.”
YOUTH ISSUES
Comprehensive Healthcare therapist and Brief Intermediate Team leader Sue Gunn has been with her organization for approximately 30 years and focuses on children, families and parents as well as working with local school districts. When the pandemic began, she said they noticed a decline in behavior and stress issues with children.
“We kind of associated that with the fact that they weren’t in school, despite that they were trying to do remote learning,” she said. “A lot of the school pressure had subsided for them.”
Around June, Gunn said they began to notice an increase in anxiety and depression being manifested by the children being treated. She said there has also been an increase in family crisis issues, with a family member calling to report that they are worried about their child being isolated and/or depressed.
“We’ve had an increase in that,” she said. “I know that we’ve had several kids that have been suicidal, resulting in hospitalization. I’m not going to say that we don’t ever have kids that have that happen during regular times, but it’s generally been associated with this isolation and being home with family members. Those are some of the trends we’ve been seeing.”
In order to help children and their families cope with the issues at hand, Gunn said her team is working with the Ellensburg School District to run a remote program to help families gain coping skills to deal with the emotions related to the current situation.
“We also have school-based therapists in the Cle Elum School District, Easton and Kittitas,” she said. “They’re not in the schools like they were last year, but we’re doing remote contact with kids they’re concerned about. The school’s helping to facilitate all of that. We’re trying to provide those services even though kids aren’t in school at this point.”
RESOURCES FOR THE COMMUNITY
One of the resources Aubol said is available to residents is the Washington Listens program, which is targeted at people experience stress related to the pandemic.
“While it’s not necessarily behavioral health or crisis treatment, it is a free support line for anybody in Washington,” he said. “They can call if they have emotional support needs. It can be anything from feeling worried about COVID-19 to feeling the effects of isolation and wondering about how to get connected to resources involving food and housing.”
Aubol said Comprehensive staff members help to staff the phone lines on the Washington Listens program. People experiencing an active mental health crisis have resources closer to home with a county crisis line that has localized phone numbers for both Upper and Lower County.
As people experience symptoms of anxiety and/or depression, Aubol said an initial way to abate those feelings is to reach out to close family and friends and talk about how you’re feeling.
“Talk to people in your faith community,” he said. “You can talk to someone on Washington Listens or the crisis line. You can contact us. There are resources available and we want people to take advantage of those resources.”
With all the resources available, Aubol said a major concern among mental health providers is that community members will put off seeking help until the problem gets to the point where it is out of control.
“We get overcome by the isolation or feeling down and a snowball effect occurs,” he said. “The earlier someone is experiencing those types of feelings and emotions, we definitely want someone to reach out.”