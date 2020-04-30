Despite mounting calls for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to scale back the state’s stay-at-home order, the governor said the state will not be able to lift many of the stay-at-home restrictions implemented to fight the coronavirus by May 4.
At a news conference Wednesday, Inslee confirmed the state’s stay-at-home order that was enacted March 23 would remain in place beyond May 4 and said he would have more details Friday “on the phased-in approach about how we will open our economy in a safe way.”
Inslee said several elements are at play in his decision making, and that all of them need to see reduced risk: disease activity, health care system readiness, testing capacity and availability, an increase in case and contact investigations once a case is confirmed and risk to vulnerable populations, like those in assisted living facilities.
With no definitive timeline in place, the Kittitas County Incident Management Team is asking for local businesses to be prepared and develop a comprehensive plan as to how they would establish social distancing and other precautions when the state does announce plans to re-open certain areas. The KCIM team expects to have a template posted in the next day or two.
“We hope to have the templet people can use by the end of the week,” Kasey Knutson, Public Information Officer said. “Obviously, every business is going to be different, but for the basics across the board, this will help them all get started.”
Everybody is ready for some sense of normalcy, but the Ellensburg restaurant business is busting at the seams to reopen their dining rooms when the current restrictions are lifted or at least readjusted.
Despite grumblings of the possibility reopening under specific guidelines, the KCIM is saying every business needs to have the plan in place before reopening. The Daily Record called around to see how the local eateries have been doing during the 30-plus-day lockdown and ask about a reopen strategy. To a person the local restaurants contacted said they did not have a reopen strategy in place just yet.
Knutson said she hopes the template will help in that area. “Restaurants will have their unique challenges,” she said. “Dr. (Mark) Larson has been talking in his Q&A about what’s the capacity going to be like when they are eventually allowed to dine in again. Are restaurants going to have to limited the number of people allowed in? So it will all have to be addressed.”
THE PALACE CAFE
“We’ve only been open a week. It’s been like running a whole new business,” The Palace Café owner P.J. Bugni said. “Right now, we just have the one (business) plan in place with takeout. We started delivery for the first time in in the 128-year history of The Palace history. But if we could open the dining room, even with a third of the people, I’d take it.”
FIESTA EN JALISCO
Fiesta En Jalisco manager Mario Valera said his management team has not had time to draw up a reopening plan, but said the business has settled into a takeout and delivery service to keep things going.
“We’ve been staying busy in the afternoons and on weekends,” Valera said. “Most of what we’ve been doing is takeout, but we have had quite a few Ano Delivery deliveries. I think we’d be happy with anything we can get from reopening the dining room.”
DAILY BREAD & MERCANTILE
Daily Bread & Mercantile owner Dana Wisey, like the others contacted, is working hard to keep her business going and has not outlined her plan for social distancing when the time comes.
“We have a small dining area for around 25-30 people. Right now, we’re waiting to see what happens with the requirements,” she said. “We’ve been doing all right as long as people call ahead for their order. We do use Ano Delivery quite a bit. Hopefully this will be over soon and we can get back to normal.”
RED PICKLE
The Red Pickle chef Dominique Addison said the management and staff have high hopes moving forward. They have been able to keep 10 employees on the part-time payroll and keep social distancing arrangements for the staff as it works. His management staff has not set aside any plan for the reopening, but they understand the need to keep everyone safe when the time comes.
THE SOUP BOWL
The Soup Bowl co-owner Gail Munden is a one-woman show with the social distancing and stay at home order. She makes the soup and fills the takeout orders and other members of the family do the deliveries as they are called in.
“We’ve been staying busy with deliveries and takeout orders,” she said. “I haven’t been working on a reopen plan yet. We’ll see how we’re doing when we know more.”
Look for the template to be posted on https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health/ in the next few days. For examples of the best practice for safety plans visit https://coronavirus.wa.gov/business-workers/business-signage-toolkit.
Associated Press also contributed to this article.