The whole idea just seems to fit with the historic downtown district. It’s like more new stuff in the midst of the pandemic that says you can’t keep an Ellensburg business down.
For lack of a better term — they’re calling them Streeteries — outside dining set up in the parking space in front of local businesses. The outside dining or drinking space opens up more seating, gives customers a chance to kick back in the Central Washington sunshine or evening.
It’s just a good thing whether it be a nice meal, cold beer or bite to eat, local businesses are finding ways to make it happen in the middle of the pandemic.
“Right now, we might add an extra server on high-volume nights, but so far it’s been great,” Pearl Bar & Grill owner Blake Collins said. “We’re in our second week and we’re already seeing a 20 percent increase in revenue.
“In seeing the response, I’m surprised that it’s taken this long to do something like this, honestly. Cities all over the Northwest have been doing it for over a month now. Bend, Walla Walla, Leavenworth have been doing it on their main drag for a while now.”
The Pearl Bar & Grill, 402 N. Pearl St., website reads: Former Starlight bartender, Blake Collins, came back to Ellensburg to continue the tradition. Looking to bring a fresh perspective on the dining experience in our community. Lacy Bender is the executive chef, determined to blow the minds of everyone who steps inside. Now that fresh perspective can be enjoyed without going inside at all.
As long as the weather holds up, the Streeteries are the ideal for the dining and drinking pleasures.
“We opened ours last week,” Pretty Fair Beer co-owner Karissa Witthuhn said. “The space we have is owned by the Clymer, so we have a lease with them. We had to modify our liquor control license. Since the access to the space is on the sidewalk, we had to get a permit from the city. It’s working out.
“With the Phase 3 requirements, we’re only allowed 50 percent seating inside, so the extra seating outside really helps. We’ve been pretty busy because there’s a lot of people that aren’t comfortable coming inside, so this way they can enjoy a beer and the sun.”
The Ellensburg Downtown Association is working with city to help with the permits for both the city and the Liquor Control Board.
“It’s a great idea and we were all for it from the very beginning,” public relations coordinator Taylor Villwok said. “Anything the businesses can do to increase numbers during this time, we’re going to support. If it means cutting back on a couple of parking spaces, that’s totally fine.”
The Hayday Bake & Brew, 215 West Third Avenue established its outside area when it opened eight months ago. But when it shut down in because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, owners Fatima and Waqar Sheikh had a chance to make some changes to the outdoor dining facility.
“I would say the outdoor area doubles our seating space. We can seat 12 outside the inside dining area can handle 10-12 people,” Waqar Sheikh said. “I think all the businesses downtown are doing a great job. The Pearl Bar & Grill put up a big outdoor area. They did a great job bringing it all together.
“There is plenty of parking, so it’s not an issue. You can always walk a block. It’s good to be outside. ... I think we have a couple more months before the weather changes.”