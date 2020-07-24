One waitress said, “It’s kind of weird, but we’re getting used to it,” when she asked about the in-housing dining plan under Phase 3.
That seems to be the general line of thought among Ellensburg restaurants. Today’s new normal is a series of adjustments. But the consensus is a half house is better than nothing.
Masks are standard requirements these days and obviously removed at dining. Some places provide disposable masks if guests don’t have one. Others, have orders placed at the front counter and meals are delivered with minimal wait staff-customer contact, still providing quality service. Those with outside seating are taking advantage of nice days and the outside environment.
The changes continue to come for the restaurant industry. On Thursday afternoon Gov. Jay Inslee announced that indoor dining would be limited to members of the same household.
The restaurant industry by and large is one of the most sanitary around, but some Ellensburg establishments are going the extra mile by sanitizing salt and pepper shakers before and after each meal, wrapping utensils in the napkin to prevent exposure and sanitizing tables before and after each group of diners.
There are a number of different restaurants across the city and each are taking the necessary precautions. As a result, the numbers of customers are steady under the new normal.
“We’re still serving a full menu. We’re seating 75 percent capacity, six feet apart,” Ellensburg Pasta owner Joann Harris said. “We have a lot of chairs and tables in storage and reduced our seating. But it’s perfect for where we are right now. Seventy five percent capacity is what we can manage and still do a good job.
“We have outside seating available with our Ellensburg Pasta patio and we also have Bruce’s Place patio, which is really popular with our customers. I am just so thankful with the new normal. It was tough back in March and April, so this is helpful in keeping us going.”
The Hotel Windrow opened rooftop called the Top of the Berg to dining, as well as a Thursday through Saturday dinner menu in the Basalt Restaurant. Even with a series of delays in the hotel and restaurant, managing partner Steve Townsend said they are making progress at the first downtown hotel in the past 38 years.
“It’s been steady, even though we’re only serving dinners Thursday through Saturday,” Townsend said. “Opening weekend at the Top of the Burg was pretty good. We wish we could have music up there because that’s pretty important part of the model, but we can’t do that right now because of the governor’s restrictions.
“I’d say we’ve been handling 70 to 80 people during the week and 100 on Saturday’s and working at a limited capacity is better that nothing. I think well be operating under the new normal until next spring or summer, so we’re adapting.”
No summer concert series at the Cornerstone Pie is definitely not normal, said Mark Holloway, who along with his wife Donna Malek owns the two D&M Coffee locations as well as the Cornerstone Pie. Music is a big part of the business with the Acoustic Sundays during the winter and the Summer Concert Series at the amphitheater.
“Man, it’s summertime and there needs to be live entertainment. But people that are coming in are enjoying our outdoor seating. It’s much more popular,” he said. “It’s still better than nothing. We just need to really watch to make sure that we’re doing all the safety protocols.
“But you can’t count on a fabulous weekend of music and live events. The downtown area is just not as busy as it was, so our coffee shop is slower than it was last summer. But people are still responding to the drive through. I would say that half of our business still delivery and pickup.”
Yellow Church Café owner Oscar Guitron said business has been steady for lunch and dinner, but no much in the mornings.
“I’m thinking about not serving breakfast,” he said. “It’s been steady, not like it used to be, but steady from 11 a.m. to closing. We’re keeping with all the safety protocols and social distancing.
“We’ve been steady with curbside and takeout, but it’s still a challenge under the new conditions.”