Wednesday morning became the dawning of a new day for local businesses with the announcement that Kittitas County has moved into Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
Restaurant owners around town are breathing a sigh of relief as they move into the “new normal” under the guidelines that they have no bar seating, 50 percent dining room capacity with tables at least six feet apart and no more than five people per table.
“I hardly slept at all last night. I was really praying that this was going to be our day and that we were moving forward in putting this behind us,” Ellensburg Pasta Company owner Joann Harris said.
The new normal will include wait and bus staff wearing masks and gloves when taking orders or working the cleanup. Tables will need to be separated to social distancing standards 50 percent capacity. Patio areas can seat additional customers outside and as the days get warmer, that will fit right into the new normal.
“With the current situation we don’t want to rush into anything. We want to make sure that our staff and customers are safe,” said Yellow Church Café chef and owner Oscar Guitron. “Our wait staff and bus people will be wearing gloves and masks. There’ll be extra hand sanitizers around the room, things like that so we can move slowly into our reopened operation.”
The Basalt Restaurant in the Hotel Windrow has been closed for the duration of the Stay Home, Stay Safe directive. Hotel co-owner Steve Townsend said he will start slow and open the restaurant June 3 for dinner only, then work up to a full menu with a safety-plan dining room as time goes on.
The new addition will be the new chef Kelley Cook, who along with her husband Mitch operated the Dakota Café in the historic downtown. Kelley and Mitch will be phasing out of the Dakota this summer. Kelley is expected to bring some of that Dakota menu with her when the new downtown hotel restaurant swings into operation.
“It’s very exciting. It’s great to be able to move onto the next chapter and be able to get back to the new normal,” said Townsend. “Kelley and I are standing in the dining room right now making the necessary changes for safety. We’re not going to rush into anything. We’re more interested in doing it right and keeping people, our staff and customers, safe.”
In his letter to the Kittitas County Public Health Department, Secretary John Wiesman stated, “Based on your reports and our conversations, I find that your health department’s response to the outbreak was quick, well thought out, and well implemented,” he said.
“I appreciate all the work you, your team, management at Twin City Foods, and your community are doing to contain this outbreak. I have confidence in your approach to containing this outbreak.”
The statement would indicate that Kittitas County is moving forward because its citizens and health department have been following the guidelines and restrictions, helping to curb the spread of the COVID-19.
Cornerstone Pie owner Mark Holloway and his wife Donna Malek own both the pizzeria and the D&M coffee shops in town. They actually had an up-close-and-personal experience with the coronavirus when one of their employees at the D&M shop on Water Street was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.
“One of our employees was related to somebody at Twin City and lived in the same household. We had already had some safety precautions in place with masks and gloves,” Holloway said. “Because of those protocols, we prevented the spread of the virus to the rest of our other staff. One of the things that the health department said is that because we had to protocols in place, it prevented a situation like at Twin City.
“So, moving forward, I feel like social distances and taking precautions are necessary, so we’ll open gradually.”
C5 CAFÉ
Owner Devin Marshall said he is looking forward to the reopen, but won’t rush into anything that will jeopardize the health of his staff or customers. The C5 Café will open under a Tuesday through Saturday schedule, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. The split shift will allow staff to sanitize the room and prepare for the dinner shift.
“We were already shut down one week before everything else shut down, so we were a head of the game. Moving into the new normal, we want to make sure we don’t endanger our team or our guests,” Marshall said. “We’re ready to move forward with serving the community, but we’re also being very cautious.”
ELLENSBURG PASTA COMPANY
Harris said it was really important to reopen Wednesday and get back to some sense of regular business. They have two patios at the restaurant, as well as three other dining areas available.
“We’ve put away some our tables and chairs and spread things out,” she said. “We have five different areas in our restaurant. We’ll seat up to 50 percent with our interior dining rooms and use our patios to give people variety.
“We had a few layoffs, but we are bringing everyone back. As we get going, we’ll have to figure out how to staff what we do and do it well. We’ll figure it out as we go.”
CORNERSTONE PIE, D&M COFFEE
Holloway will have to wait for Phase 4 before his ticket to see Carlos Santana at the Gorge next month is good, but business at the pizzeria and coffee shops is moving forward.”
“It’s better than nothing. We’ve been doing delivery at the pizzeria and we’ll continue. For us, we’ll take our time before we open it up for seating,” he said. “We haven’t opened any of our dining spaces yet. There are things we want to do for the safety of our customers and employees.
“The staff will be wearing masks and gloves. We’ve been doing this for as many weeks as this has been going on. We started March 15 and have been doing that continuously. So, we’ll continue curbside and delivery and ease into dining room when we’re ready.”
WING CENTRAL ROADHOUSE GRILL
Owner Jim Rowe owns and operates different businesses in town including, Ellensburg Brewing, Blue Rock Saloon, Wing Central Roadhouse Grill and Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
“I have my own plan to get back to normal, whatever that is,” he said. “I’m excited that things are going back in the right direction.”