In light of the risk posed to their residents, local senior care centers have taken steps in line with local, state and national health recommendations to mitigate the risk of community spread during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A release from Prestige Senior Living said there have been no reports of COVID-19 at Prestige Senior Living at Hearthstone or Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center-Kittitas. The release continues to state that the safety and well-being of both patients and staff are their top priority, and they are taking proactive steps to protect those they serve, which includes limiting visitor access.
“We are diligently following all recommendations and guidelines set by local health officials and the CDC and have implemented additional measures, including proactively monitoring our residents’, patients’ and staffs’ temperatures during each shift and disinfecting high-touch areas and surfaces every two to four hours,” the release stated. “It’s important to us that we balance these preventive measures with our commitment to providing an environment where each individual can nurture the mind, body and spirit. These additional precautions align with other protocols we have in place that help ensure our residents’, patients’ and staffs’ health, comfort and well-being.”
While following state and national health recommendations, the release said they have strengthened their measures throughout their organization that limit the exposure of COVID-19 to our residents, patients and staff. One of the steps the organization is taking includes restricting visitor access to only necessary individuals and limiting the number of entry points at each of their locations.
“We’re requiring all permitted guest, including vendors, suppliers and other personnel, to go through rigorous screening and hygiene procedures,” the release stated. “These preventative steps align with to our existing protocols that maintain a clean environment within our locations.”
Due to the restrictions, the organization said in the release that it is working to help family members contact their loved ones via phone, email and video platforms.
“Our residents, patients and their families place a great deal of trust in us to ensure their safety and well-being, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that they continue to receive the high-quality care they have come to know and expect from us,” the release stated. “We will continue to monitor this situation and may also implement additional proactive measures as this issue continues to evolve.”
HIRING WORKERS
In a separate release, Prestige said they are actively looking to expand their team of part-time staff members at their locations. Available positions include hospitality aides and personal care attendants. The release said team members will help deliver high-quality care that is tailored the needs and choices of the Prestige Care community, and work with full-time staff to ensure that everyone is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.
“Like the rest of the nation, we are closely monitoring the impact COVID-19 has had and want to make sure we are doing everything we can to not only protect the well-being of our residents, patients and staff, but also our communities,” Prestige Chief Operating Officer Jason Delamarter said in the release. “We know that COVID-19 is costing a lot of hard-working people their jobs, and we want to stand by our neighbors during this time. If you are service-minded and want to help make a meaningful difference in the lives of others, please reach out, we’re here for you.”
Beyond their Kittitas County locations, the release said the organization is hiring hospitality aides and personal care attendants at other locations, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada and other parts of Washington. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, and previous experience is preferred but not required. Essential duties will include helping residents and patients with non-direct care requests, such as delivering food, housekeeping and laundry services, and following environmental cleaning and disinfection protocols. Successful candidates must pass a comprehensive health screening for COVID-19 and other related medical conditions before hiring. The organization will assist applicants if their positions require state certification or training, including food service or CPR. More details can be found at www.prestigecare.com/careers.