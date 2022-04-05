The entire vibe of the town record store fits, with its miles of aisles of vinyl records, incense, clothes to fit the styles of the day.
It is quite literally Old Skool’s, where the back in the day scene that is today, catering to the needs of the next generation with all its hopes, dreams, ideals and its music scene.
It seems only right that the First Friday Art Walk exhibit at Old Skool’s portray that same vibe with larger-than-life portraits of Kurt Cobain, Nirvana, Dr. Dre, Beastie Boys others brought to life by local street artist Jason Clifton, who captured sights and sounds of his influences growing up during the ‘90s.
“The exhibit is a mix of grunge and hip hop. I’ve been doing hip hop records since 1993, which were my influences growing up in California. Moving to Washington, you couldn’t escape the grunge scene,” Clifton said. “Grunge was right in my wheelhouse. I was 12 years old, highly influenced, wearing the flannels, the pants. That was our jam.
“Cobain was over here quite a bit. Nirvana used to play the Hal Holmes Center. So, I wanted some conformity with my exhibit. It’s a record store and the back room is a performance room. So, all the paintings I put up are all portraits of bands and musicians.”
Clifton’s street craft is stencil and layering with aerosol paint, some of it dark as the final days of Cobain, some of vibrant with colors that send the vibe off another new direction.
“I make all the stencils free-hand,” Clifton explained. “I draw them all by hand and I cut them all by hand, then paint it all by hand.
“It’s pretty much a layering craft. I love the process. I have a really meticulous nature. It’s really time consuming, but it makes for a good final product because my hands are all over it.”
The work blends with the room, where couches and chairs set in front of a small stage where musicians of all ages come to make and hear music. Where high school and college kids gather. Where nationally renowned musicians like Star Anna and Mark Pickerel still stop by and play, along with a series of unknowns honing a craft, looking to make a name for themselves.
The room is one of energy and the art adds another layer to the creativity. Clifton’s work has been on display at Gallery One Visual Arts Center and The Mule, and now Old Skool’s. Each piece has its own story, its own message.
“I like making each painting a personal triumph,” he said. “I try to make everything I do the best thing I ever did. The grouping of music and musicians is a good representation of personal triumphs.”