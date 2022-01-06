Local submarine group helps spread good cheer to a Vietnam veteran and his family in a time of need By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Jan 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Yakima Base of United States Submarine Veterans donated a complete meal and helped prepare a Christmas feast for Elton and Theresa Allen, whose home in Roslyn was recently destroyed by fire. Front row, from left, Fran Rairdan, associate member and organizer, twins Kenny and Danny Sauceda. Back row, from left, Submarine Veterans Gary Brown, Don Rairdan and Jacob Sauceda. Elton and Theresa Allen. Submarine Veterans Art Clark and Bill Thelen, Yakima Base Commander. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLE ELUM — The year 2021 was a particularly challenging time with pandemic health restrictions and concerns, changing political and cultural battles being coming to the forefront as the world hunkered down trying to come out the other side, taking care of friends and family.But a local group of submariners, some dating back to service in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam era, came together to take care of one of their own during the holiday season.There isn’t anybody looking for a hand out, just a hand up, and the local members of the Yakima Base of United States Submarine Veterans donated a complete meal and helped prepare a Christmas feast for Elton and Theresa Allen to help make the holiday season just a little better after their home in Roslyn was recently destroyed by fire. It was about neighbor helping neighbor and the fact that Elton is a disabled Unites States Marine in Vietnam made it a part of something special in Upper County.“It’s important for us, because we want to support a veteran. If they serve our country, we need come to their aid when they need it,” USSVI member Gary Brown said. “Elton was a Marine. The Allen family had a home in Roslyn and it burned down, so they’re living in an apartment in Cle Elum and we felt like we needed to help where we could.“We provided a complete Christmas meal with all the fixings. We gave presents to each one of the family members so they had something under the tree. One of our guys added a brand new microwave oven to help where we could.” Sometimes it’s not so much the materiel items, although when all is lost every little bit helps. But the fact that someone or group reaches out to help the next guy and his family, the reason for the holiday season becomes clear as a Kittitas Valley night sky.“We’re very grateful for your support, we enjoyed the time we spent with you,” Theresa said. “These guys really made this Christmas for us.”The Submarine veterans from the Ellensburg area provided a good turn for Elton, Theresa, their daughter and four grandchildren.“We felt the microwave was something they could make good use of,” said Brown, whose group is an estimated 37 members. “We asked the kids what they wanted for Christmas and we made it happen.”In a time where many people are scrambling in their own lives, it was all hands on deck for the Yakima Base of United States Submarine Veterans. They helped make one Upper County family’s holiday season just a little bit lighter. 