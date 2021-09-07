Local water supply holds solid going into fall season By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Sep 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Yakima River runs west of Ellensburg in May. The river is still running strong as fall arrives, reflecting a strong finish for area irrigators. Rodney Harwood / Daily Record file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. As extreme drought conditions grip most of Eastern Washington, the Yakima River Basin held through the season, fulfilling its promise to supply 100% of water needs for both senior and junior water rights holders within the basin going into the final stretch of the irrigation season.The Bureau of Reclamation released a monthly report on Sept. 2 that showed the reservoir system in the basin is holding up, despite record-breaking heatwaves hitting the region multiple times throughout the summer.Despite the heatwaves and a treacherously dry summer, the Cascade Range was blessed with enough snowpack during the winter to make up for the summer shortfall. Precipitation for the year has only fallen slightly below average, with the report showing 216.57 inches falling within the basin through August, which is 98.2% of average.The BOR manages five reservoirs in the Yakima Project, including Lake Keechelus, Cle Elum and Kachess in Kittitas County, along with unregulated inflows within the basin. Each year, the bureau works to manage water rights, contracts, and streamflow obligations. In years where water supply is short, junior water rights holders are prorationed, sharing what is left after senior water rights holders receive their 100% allocation. Junior water rights holders represent over half of the total water rights in the basin. Although junior water rights holders have been prorationed in recent years, the prediction of 100% of water rights being fulfilled this year held through the entire irrigation season. The Sept. 6 daily river operations report from the bureau shows the five reservoirs currently at 45% capacity, with Keechelus at 27%, Kachess at 78%, and Cle Elum at 24%. The system currently holds 521,277 acre-feet, putting it on par with water years 2007, 2009, and 2013.Extended weather forecasting from the bureau in the report calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation through September, although it shows positivity looking towards winter, with normal temperatures and above normal precipitation in fall, transitioning into below average temperatures and above average precipitation into winter. If that prediction holds up, the basin could possibly be in shape to replicate this summer's water supply in 2022."When we have a drier spring with rains dropping off quickly, then a dry and hot summer, we tend to see the fall rains arrive faster," Extended Range Forecasting Meteorologist Phil Volker said in the bureau's report. "The period is usually around 120-150 days, which means that we would start to see some decent rainfall in September, then much more in October and November. If the changes I am seeming match up with La Nina, then we would be in great shape this season for regional rainfall, mountain snows, and a prolonged season of seven to eight months of decent rainfall and mountain snows." 