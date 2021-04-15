The director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Ellensburg has decided to retire after 31 years of service. Carol Findley said that after so many years dedicated to the program, it is simply time to retire.
“I’ve been thinking about it (retiring) for about a year,” Findley said. “People have always told me in the past that you kinda get a feeling and you know when it’s time to retire and move on… I’m ready for it, I’m ready to retire and try some new things.”
As director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Findley’s job was to make sure the organization had the grants needed to operate and all the volunteers knew what they were doing and had been trained if necessary.
“I was lucky and grateful to have this job for 31 years, I loved every single minute of it,” she said. “I can’t even think of any time when I didn’t enjoy the job. I was probably one of the few very fortunate people who really enjoyed their job and enjoyed going to work everyday and it was all because of the volunteers and all the different people I got to work with.”
Findley said the people who came to the program looking to volunteer is what kept her at her job for so many years. Seeing them in action and the difference they made in the lives of others proved to her that her work was helping the community.
“I can just picture different individuals in my head from throughout the years who just made such a big difference in people’s lives,” Findley said. “Many of these volunteers do so many things behind the scenes that people don’t even know.”
Until recently, RSVP had been sponsored by Central Washington University, however both organizations agreed to end this partnership this year. Now the program is looking for a new nonprofit organization to sponsor it, and it has until the end of summer to find one. If no organization steps up to help, RSVP will cease to exist in Kittitas County.
If they are able to find a sponsor, that sponsor will have to start the process of hiring a new director to replace Findley, using whatever methods they wish.
Findley however is not finished working with volunteers. Once she officially retires on April 15, she will spend her time volunteering in the community herself. She also hopes to do some traveling after COVID-19 lets up.
“I will just enjoy the rest of my life,” Findley said.