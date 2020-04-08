Grace Episcopal Church of Ellensburg Rev. Andrea Bowman was many things to many people.
The long-time Kittitas County resident was an educator, a school board member, a woman of God, a friend and colleague and much, much more. If she could have handpicked a time to leave this world, Palm Sunday certainly would have been a special day, commemorating Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem where people put palms down in front of his path.
Rev. Bowman became the first Kittitas County resident to die from complications related to the virus that causes COVID-19. She died at 4:15 p.m. on Palm Sunday at the University of Washington ICU unit in Seattle.
Her time of death will be forever overshadowed by memories of the life she lived long-time friend and former colleague Dr. Linda Beath said in a telephone interview from Tucson, Arizona.
SENSE OF HUMOR
“Andrea had a wicked sense of humor and a lot of joy in life,” Beath said. “I love to cook and bake. We were in a restaurant one time and I was talking about how she was never really enthused about really good food.
“She said, ‘food is food, but good food is better.’ That became one of our old mantras when things got tough. It was like food is food, but good food is better would lighten the moment.”
Rev. Bowman moved to Ellensburg 28 years ago to teach at Central Washington University in the Education Department. In fact, that is where she met Beath, who would become her close friend and colleague and eventually become her power of attorney.
SPIRITUAL STUDIES
Rev. Bowman’s interest in feminist spirituality led her to feminist theology and she spent several summers studying liberation theology and cultural theology at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California.
After conversations with Grace Church members and Bishop Jeff Terry, Rev. Bowman, pursued ordination to the priesthood. She continued her studies at Gonzaga University, earning a Master's in Religious Studies and obtained her Certificate of Anglican Studies at the Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkeley, according to the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane website.
Rev. Bowman was ordained as a Deacon in August, 2000 at Grace Church and was ordained as a priest in 2001. She served as Vicar for the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Roslyn for eight years before retiring in 2011. When Grace Episcopal Church in Ellensburg began its search for a new vicar, she was asked to serve on an interim basis and has been serving in that capacity since 2017.
DEEPLY MISSED
“The Episcopal Diocese of Spokane joins with others in mourning the death of the Rev. Dr. Andrea Bowman. Andrea served faithfully as a priest in the diocese for many years, mostly in ‘retirement’ and in service to some of our smaller congregations,” Bishop Gretchen Rehberg said. “She had a gentle and generous spirit to all, was full of life and love to everyone, and offered her time without hesitation.
“She will be deeply missed. The clergy and people of the diocese look forward to the time when we can be together to celebrate her life and give thanks to God for her time with us.”
Members of the Grace Episcopal Church will remember the power of her sermons, yet gentleness of her delivery, Bishop’s Warden Sandi Peck said.
“She’s been a blessing not only to our congregation, but the congregation in Roslyn,” Peck said. “She was at the (Episcopal Church of the Resurrection) for years. She was very, very giving person. She definitely a people person and was a caring person.”
TRULY BLESSED
Church member James Quinn said, “Andrea has been uncommonly generous to our family since we moved here five years ago and we will miss her very, very dearly.”
Beath recalls not only a kind and loving friend, but an organized one as well.
“She’s already written her obituary and left me very specific instructions of what to do (for her memorial) and I’m following those instructions to a T,” she said. “It’s a privilege to know she could trust me to do all this. Obviously, it’s not a good time to do it right now. But when the world returns to some normality, we’ll have her service at the Grace Episcopal Church in Ellensburg.
“But Andrea is with her Jesus and God and her spirit is still alive in all the people’s lives she impacted while she was with us.”
Rev. Bowman had a double lung transplant in May of 2008 and in May it would have been the 12th anniversary of that procedure.
LIFE WELL LIVED
According to the Kittitas County Health Department release, Rev. Bowman was tested for COVID-19 April 2 at the University of Washington Medical Center and positive results were returned the following day.
“Kittitas County has lost a well-respected and long-time resident of our county to complications related to the virus that causes COVID-19,” the release said. “Although this individual had been recently residing and receiving care outside of Kittitas County, this individual is loved by many who continue to reside here.
“The Kittitas County Public Health Department was notified of the COVID-19 death on late Tuesday night and our staff wants to offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community of this individual.”
“We are talking about people,” Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said, “when we are talking about COVID-19 statistics. We know this person had friends and loved ones, a strong religious community, and is missed by many.”