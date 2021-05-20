Overseeing a medical department that cares for the need of underserved residents of the community comes with a unique set of challenges and responsibilities and requires a passion for the field that allows one to rise to meet the challenges in today’s environment.
Ellensburg resident Amy Claussen has been selected to be the new site director of Community Health of Central Washington’s clinic at Mountain View Avenue. Claussen will be handed off responsibilities from Dr. Micahlyn Powers on May 26, who has made the choice to move back to the West Side to be close to family. Powers has been with CHCW for seven years, being promoted to clinic director three years ago.
According to a CHCW press release, the site director is responsible for developing, implementing, and evaluating the medical practices and delivery to patients, sharing in the administrative functions that directly impact medical services and collaborating with the management team in the overall planning and budget activities.
“As a physician assistant, (Claussen) offers comprehensive medical care for the entire family, including preventative medicine, behavioral coaching, obstetrics, pediatrics, and procedures at the Ellensburg clinic,” the release said.
Claussen has lived in Ellensburg since 1989 and has worn many hats in her time in the county, including owning a food cart and working in the education field prior to attending medical school at Heritage University in Yakima, earning her physician’s assistant degree. Claussen also holds a master’s degree in education from Central Washington University.
“Amy is an accomplished provider, and we are pleased to promote her to the site director for the Ellensburg clinic,” CHCW CEO Angela Gonzalez said in the release. “Her commitment to providing quality healthcare to rural communities and strong knowledge base serves our community and patients well. We also would like to thank Micahlyn for her years of service at our clinic. Her leadership skills and quality care she provided is greatly appreciated.”
Powers said she originally came to Ellensburg due to her love for the community, having visited it regularly to visit friends since she was a teenager.
“I came to CHCW because I wanted to work at a full-spectrum clinic where there was wraparound services, including pharmacy, behavioral health, social work, and care coordination support,” she said. “I wanted to be able to take care of patients, regardless of their ability to pay.”
Powers said she was also drawn to CHCW because of its residency program. She completed hers at the clinic, and said she wanted to be able to teach other aspiring physicians what she had learned along the way.
“I wanted to invest in training future doctors,” she said.
Being able to help train a dozen new physicians has been one of the experiences Powers has relished most about her time at CHCW. She is also proud of having helped raise the bar at the clinic, improving standardization of care and continuing to work on community partners, including Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Planned Parenthood and local nursing homes. She also oversaw growth within the number of providers at the clinic, focusing on both quality and diversity in employees.
“One of the things I’m most proud of working at CHCW is that we focus on having bilingual staff and being a welcoming and safe place for our marginalized neighbors,” she said.
Along with working through the challenge of maintaining high staffing levels throughout the clinic over the years, Powers said the pandemic also brought its own set of major challenges to both the clinic and the organization as a whole.
“We focused on trying to do evidence-based changes, as well as trying to control the pace of change as much as we could,” she said. “We tried to focus on giving each other more grace during this time, because there was so much change and so many demands. Patients were stressed and not coming in for care, so we were suffering financially as an organization, but we were here and ready to take care of patients. People were so scared to even come to the doctor, so we carried that burden of worry about our patients, as well as worry about our jobs because we didn’t know if we were going to be able to sustain the organization if we weren’t seeing patients.”
Powers said the clinic worked to find creative solutions to manage stress within the clinic, as well as keeping staffing levels where they needed to be in order to see patients as they began to return. As she prepares to move on to her next endeavor, she said she will miss being able to teach medical students at CHCW and will miss being a part of the community.
“I am super sad to be leaving Ellensburg,” she said. “I know it is the right thing for my family, but I can’t say enough about how I have grown up here in terms of a young doctor and growing professionally.”
PASSION FOR HELPING OTHERS
As she got started in her career in medicine, Claussen said she knew she wanted to do her clinical rotations within the community.
“I walked into the clinic prior to the rebuild and I sat down with Dr. Powers,” she said. “Within the first 15 minutes, I knew this was a woman I could get behind. After getting to know folks here internally, I know this was where I wanted to work. I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”
After working in the nonprofit and education field, Claussen went to medical school at age 44 after finding out her son had a severe congenital heart defect.
“I figured the only way I could know how to fix him and help him was to learn about medicine,” she said. “I dropped everything and went back to school.”
When Claussen joined the clinic, Powers said it was clear that she held a vast untapped potential, saying her passion and ability to learn on the fly made her an immediate asset to the ranks at the clinic.
“She was just like a sponge, soaking up knowledge,” Powers said of Claussen. “She wanted to understand how things worked, and all of the physicians would talk about how they knew she had major potential.”
Looking into the future, Claussen said she would like to push to create new programs to address community needs, such as looking at the possibility of creating a mobile medical unit that can serve remote areas within the community. She also plans on focusing on mitigating mental health and burnout amongs staff members due to the stress load from the pandemic.
“I think asking our teammates what would benefit them the most would be a great place to start,” she said. “I think recruitment and retention of all medical staff is important, and that’s one of my top priorities.”
As she prepares to settle into her new position, Claussen said she is grateful to be able to continue giving back to the community she loves so dearly, doing so with a team she holds close to her heart.
“These people are some of the best people I’ve ever worked with in my life,” she said. “I’m excited to continue serving Ellensburg. I moved here in 1989, and this community supported me when I was a hot dog vendor on Third and Main with pink hair and covered in tattoos. It’s amazing to me that this town embraced me so well, and I love that. I’m excited to continue to give back to the people that embraced me, because I’m not going anywhere and I’m excited to serve in this new role.”