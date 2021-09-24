top story Loop trail at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park partially closed for river restoration work By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Sep 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The loop trail connecting the Umptanum Road parking lot and the Carey Lake parking lot at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park will be partially closed for the next two to three weeks for river restoration work. Contributed The loop trail connecting the Umptanum Road parking lot and the Carey Lake parking lot at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park will be partially closed for the next two to three weeks for river restoration work. Contributed Construction crews will be working over the next two to three weeks to remove a culvert and replace it with a bridge over a side channel of the Yakima River in Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park. Recreators that utilize Irene Rinehart Waterfront Park will have to modify their trail use plans for the next few weeks as crews work to strengthen resilience in a side channel of the Yakima River.The construction project at the park began earlier in the week and involves removing a set of culverts that feeds water into the side channel and replacing them with a bridge. The project, which will cost approximately $150,000 is funded by the Salmon Recovery Funding Board and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group Yakima Basin Program Director Rebecca Wassell said the side channel serves two primary purposes: to convey irrigation water for Bull Canal Company, and to provide habitat for salmon, steelhead, and other wildlife. “The gated culverts at the side channel inlet make it hard for the channel to scour out material during high flows, and the inlet frequently clogs with deposited gravels and wood,” she said. “When the river is lowered in the fall, the side channel often dewaters very rapidly, posing a threat to fish and other wildlife.”By replacing the culverts with a bridge, Wassell said the project partners are aiming to allow the side channel to scour its inlet during high flows. The energy caused by the high flows and the scouring effect will help to remove the sediment and rocks downstream naturally.“This will make it easier for water to flow into the side channel later in the season, and we expect to see more gradual dewatering that lasts for shorter durations,” she said. “This will reduce the impact on fish and wildlife. We think we will see dewatering still, but the objective is for that dewatering to be less severe for fish in the channel.”Wassell said her organization and their partners have been working to create a solution to the problem at Irene Rinehart for years, but most of the concepts developed proved to be cost-prohibitive. “In 2018, we thought we had a plan that involved digging the side channel out and replacing the culvert at the top, and the plan was just very expensive,” she said. “It would have had a pretty large impact on the side channel in the park, so we didn’t move forward with that then, and we have spent the last few years figuring out a good way to proceed in order to provide better conditions for fish while staying within a reasonable budget.”EFFECT ON PARK USERSWassell said the project is slated to take between two to three weeks. During that time, the walking trail that goes between the Umptanum Road parking lot and the parking lot at Carey Lake will be closed in the middle. She said the City of Ellensburg worked with the contractor to see if there was a way they could detour trail users around the construction site, but they found there was no safe or dry way to do so.“The city has the trail closed just before you get to the construction site from either side,” Wassell said. “Pedestrians can park at Umptanum and walk in, and then turn around and go back from where the construction site is, or they can park at Carey Lake, walk around the lake and a little bit along the way of the river trail, turn around, and go back. Right now if they want to do the through loop, they need to walk between the parking lots on the dike road.”Those planning to use the dike road to get between the parking lots should also take heed of two closures the city has planned for the dike road. Those closures will take place on September 27 and 29, in which the gate will be reopened to the road at 3 p.m. on both days.With the challenges in trying to find a solution to the dewatering problem, Wassell said it is exciting to be finally moving ahead with a plan to solve the issue."It's really a relief to be taking action here," she said. "It's hard every year to see that side channel dewater so quickly and know that there are fish that just don't make it out in time. It's a relief to know that we're on our way to a change there that will make things better." 