campfire1.jpg

A campfire burns in a fire ring. Under the conditions of the burn ban going into effect in Lower County Saturday morning, campers can still have campfires in designated rings as long as the agency who manages the campsite does not have their own ban.

 Karl Holappa/ Daily Record

Although Upper County residents who want to use their backyard firepits are still in the clear, the time has come for those in Lower County to make the switch to propane.

Effective as soon as the clock strikes Saturday, a burn ban will be in effect encompassing the areas of lower Kittitas County, from Elk Heights east to the Columbia River, according to a press release from Interim Fire Marshal Darren Higashiyama.

