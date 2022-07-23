Although Upper County residents who want to use their backyard firepits are still in the clear, the time has come for those in Lower County to make the switch to propane.
Effective as soon as the clock strikes Saturday, a burn ban will be in effect encompassing the areas of lower Kittitas County, from Elk Heights east to the Columbia River, according to a press release from Interim Fire Marshal Darren Higashiyama.
“Kittitas County is currently experiencing dry conditions which elevate the risks of wild land fires,” Higashiyama said in the release. “In the interest of public safety, starting at 0001 hrs. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, a burn ban will be in effect encompassing the areas of lower Kittitas County (Elk Heights and east to the Columbia River).This includes Kittitas County Fire District #1 (Thorp/Elk Heights), Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue (surrounding Ellensburg/Kittitas area), and Kittitas County Fire District #4 (Vantage) jurisdictions.”
As per usual, the release states that the burn ban will prohibit open burning, also known as pile, or debris burning, defined as ignition and subsequent burning of any combustible material (garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, branches, litter, paper, vegetative matter, or other debris) outdoors.
Unlike previous bans, the release said the use of propane or gas stoves and charcoal briquette grills/smokers are not prohibited under this burn ban.
“Campfires are allowed in fire rings that confine and contain the campfire in designated and improved campgrounds,” the release said. “Please use extreme caution when disposing of burnt charcoal and make sure campfires are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended.”
In an interview with the Daily Record, Higashiyama said this year’s approach to the fire bans is being done from a scientific perspective, as opposed to taking a one-size-fits-all approach.
Higashiyama said the decision on fire bans throughout the county is based off the Industrial Fire Precaution Levels, which assigns a quantitative number based on numerous factors, including the conditions and cure rate of the grasses in a particular area.
“It’s the start value, how likely a fire could start and get away,” he said of the IFPL system. “If you tossed 100 sparks out there, how many of those 100 would start a fire. There’s a number it gets based on, and they give a reading of how high, very high, so on and so forth.”
At the moment, Higashiyama said Upper County still registers in the ‘green’ zone under the IFPL system due to high moisture levels in the area.
“What we didn’t want to do was have a carte blanche burn ban throughout the county, because in places like Snoqualmie Pass, their snow just left them in the parking lots last week,” he said. “We wanted to be more scientific about this.”
Higashiyama said he and the fire chiefs in Upper County analyze conditions about three times a week and communicate any concerns they have regarding potential fire conditions.
“The fire chiefs will recommend setting a burn ban,” he said.
Although the county has not enacted the ban in Upper County, those planning on going camping need to do their research to determine whether the agency that manages the site has a fire ban in place. Higashiyama said the same research is necessary when planning a trip to go shooting.
“Check with DNR, check with BLM, check with Fish and Wildlife,” he said. “Forest Service, State Parks, and so on. It’s sad that we have to do that, as it’s a checkerboard throughout the county, but there’s different lands and the fire marshal is only in charge of county lands.”
Although previous bans applied to charcoal barbecuing, Higashiyama said studies have shown that most people let their coals burn out within the barbecue instead of dumping the coals while still hot.
“The next time you cook and use it, that’s when you dump the ashes,” he said. “99.9% of people do that. The Fire Chief’s Association has talked about it, and we don’t believe it is a danger to a lot of people, because most people don’t take hot coals and dump them right after they get done cooking.”
Looking at the timeline for enacting a fire ban in Upper County, Higashiyama said more moisture needs to dry off before they get to that point.
“They’re inching closer, and it may happen the week after next,” he said. “It’ll cure out next week, and the numbers will support a burn ban for the following week. That’s what we’re keeping an eye on. We’re trying to be the least intrusive to people, but also as safe as possible.”
According to the release, the Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to monitor current conditions and modify the burn ban as necessary.